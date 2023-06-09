SPOKANE — A dam collapse in southern Ukraine spiked global wheat prices this week, but the long-term consequences in Washington — where it’s one of the largest crops — remain uncertain.

Ukraine and Russia, at war for more than a year, produce a large portion of the world’s wheat supply. But the Kakhovka dam will flood tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural land in southern Ukraine, the country’s agriculture ministry said. The disaster could leave more than 500,000 hectares without irrigation and could turn those fields into “deserts.”