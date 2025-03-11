U.S. to press Ukraine for truce commitments at Saudi meeting

U.S. and Ukrainian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia this week to discuss the timing and scope of an initial ceasefire with Russia, with multiple points of tension still to be ironed out.

The planned talks in Jeddah will follow several days of intense pressure by President Donald Trump’s administration on the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, including the suspension of military aid and intelligence assistance. Those moves were designed to persuade him to agree to a partial truce that would then enable negotiations to halt the three-year Russian invasion.

Trump said on Air Force One his administration has largely lifted the freeze on intelligence sharing with Ukraine — a move described by international officials as particularly damaging — as he looks to push both Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table. “We want to do anything we can to get Ukraine serious about getting something done,” he told reporters.

An economic agreement between Washington and Kyiv on Ukraine’s natural resources has been tied to securing a truce commitment, Bloomberg News has reported. Trump said Sunday he believes Zelenskyy will come back and sign the resources deal, which has been on hold since the acrimonious White House meeting between the two leaders on Feb. 28.

“I think it’ll happen,” the U.S. president told Fox News.

Zelenskyy said last week he was open to a ceasefire if Russia agreed to halt airstrikes and naval operations. A prisoner exchange should follow as a way of establishing trust, the Ukrainian president told European Union leaders in Brussels. A meeting between Zelenskyy and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled for late Monday, with the Ukrainian team set to stay on in the kingdom for U.S. talks.

Russia is willing to discuss a temporary truce in Ukraine provided there is progress toward a final peace settlement, according to people familiar with the matter in Moscow. Yet there’s been no public indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to compromise — or that the U.S. is pushing him to do so.

Trump’s advisers are sketching out how they might ease the sanctions imposed on Russia because of the war, including a cap imposed on prices for its oil sales, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The Trump administration’s comments on Ukraine have been “encouraging” and are “steps in the right direction,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a magazine interview, according to a transcript published Monday by the Foreign Ministry. Still, it’s too early to draw conclusions and “we have not even started the work to overcome the accumulated problems and contradictions in our relations with the Americans,” he said.

Russia isn’t planning U.S. talks in Saudi Arabia this week, state-owned Tass reported Monday.