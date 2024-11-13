U.S. will not limit Israel arms transfers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration said Tuesday that Israel has made some good but limited progress in increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and will not limit arms transfers to Israel as it had threatened to a month ago if the situation had not improved. Relief groups say conditions are worse than at any point in the 13-month-old war.

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters the progress to date must be supplemented and sustained but “we, at this time, have not made an assessment that the Israelis are in violation of U.S. law.” It requires recipients of military assistance to adhere to international humanitarian law and not impede the provision of such aid.

“We are not giving Israel a pass,” Patel said, adding that the steps Israel has taken have not yet made a significant enough difference. “We want to see the totality of the humanitarian situation improve, and we think some of these steps will allow the conditions for that to continue to progress.”

The decision from the U.S. — Israel’s key ally and largest provider of arms — comes despite international aid organizations declaring that Israel has failed to meet U.S. demands to allow greater humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip. Hunger experts have warned that the north may already be experiencing famine.

The Biden administration last month set a deadline expiring Tuesday for Israel to “surge” more food and other emergency aid into the Palestinian territory or risk the possibility of scaled-back military support as Israel wages offensives against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The obstacles facing aid distribution were on this display this week. Even after the Israeli military gave permission for a delivery to the northernmost part of Gaza — virtually cut off from food for more than a month by an Israeli siege — the United Nations said it couldn’t deliver most of it because of turmoil and restrictions from Israeli troops on the ground.

In the south, hundreds of truckloads of aid are sitting on the Gaza side of the border because the U.N. says it cannot reach them to distribute the aid — again because of the threat of lawlessness, theft and Israeli military restrictions.

Dozens of people stood in long lines Tuesday waiting to receive food packages distributed by U.N. agencies in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

“We hope that the world would sympathize with us because of this affliction we are in,” Salim Abu Mansi said. “Life is poverty, and the country is getting worse every day.”

Israel announces aid steps

It opened a new crossing in central Gaza, outside the city of Deir al-Balah, for aid to enter. It also announced a small expansion of its coastal “humanitarian zone,” where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering in tent camps. It connected electricity for a desalination plant in Deir al-Balah. But the effect was unclear.

Israel’s new foreign minister, Gideon Saar, appeared to downplay the deadline, telling reporters Monday he was confident “the issue would be solved.” The Biden administration may have less leverage after Donald Trump — a staunch supporter of Israel — won the presidential election.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest aide, Ron Dermer, in Washington on Monday about the steps Israel has taken and stressed “the importance of ensuring those changes lead to an actual improvement in the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza,” the State Department said Tuesday.

President Joe Biden met Tuesday at the White House with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, but they didn’t speak publicly about the aid issue. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. knew how dire the conditions were and would keep discussing with Israel the extra steps it needs to take.

Aid organizations says Israel fails U.S. criteria

Eight international groups said in a report that the country also took actions “that dramatically worsened the situation on the ground, particularly in Northern Gaza. … That situation is in an even more dire state today than a month ago.”

The report listed 19 measures of compliance with the U.S. demands, saying Israel had failed to comply with 15 and only partially complied with four. It was co-signed by Anera, Care, MedGlobal, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International and Save the Children.