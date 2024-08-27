Vance: Europe falling short on democratic standards

U.S. Vice President JD Vance accused European leaders of undermining democratic values and said attempts to regulate hate speech and misinformation on social media were more suited to communist regimes than free societies.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the senior official in Donald Trump’s administration said German efforts to ringfence the far-right Alternative for Democracy were antidemocratic and criticized a contentious court decision to scrap Romania’s presidential election. Vance also brushed off reports of Russian meddling in European elections.

The annual gathering of security experts in the Bavarian capital has traditionally been an event to deepen and strengthen the transatlantic relationship with officials from Washington, D.C., meeting their European counterparts to exchange views and share experiences.

Vance, instead, delivered a broadside to the Europeans in attendance, without making any reference to the war in Ukraine.

Vance said that if democracy can be compromised by a few hundred thousand dollars of social media ads, then it can’t have been very strong in the first place and mocked European Union regulation of online speech as “ugly soviet-era words like misinformation and disinformation.” His attack lines were often greeted with silence or isolated applause in the packed main hall.

“When I look at Europe today, it’s not clear what happened to some of the Cold War’s winners,” Vance said.

His remarks align with arguments made by European far-right groups, who have condemned restrictions on social media activity and efforts to limit their influence.