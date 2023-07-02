Vending machines stocked with morning-after pill gain popularity on college campuses post-Roe

A vending machine is stocked with emergency contraceptives at Odegaard Library on the campus of the University of Washington, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Seattle. After a student-led campaign to install the emergency contraceptive vending machine on campus in November, boxes of generic Plan B have been available to students for $12.60, a fraction of the cost charged in stores. (Kevin Clark/The Seattle Times via AP)

 AP Kevin Clark

SEATTLE — Need Plan B? Tap your credit card and enter B6.

Since last November, a library at the University of Washington has featured a different kind of vending machine, one that’s become more popular on campuses around the country since the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion last year. It’s stocked with ibuprofen, pregnancy tests and the morning-after pill.