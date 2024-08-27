WA leaders mull raising taxes amid deficit

Facing a budget shortfall of $10 billion or more, Democratic leaders in the state Legislature are already talking about potentially raising taxes to forestall cuts to government services.

But Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson says he’s not ready to back tax increases just yet.

In an interview with The Seattle Times at a North Seattle coffee shop Thursday — his first extensive sit-down since winning the gubernatorial race — Ferguson said he’s scouring state government looking for ways to cut spending before considering taxes.

“We are looking at savings, efficiencies, how we can do better as a state. That’s the first, second and third conversation as far as I am concerned, before even entertaining anything else,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson, who arrived for the hourlong interview without any entourage, also emphasized he’s serious about his campaign promise to hire more police throughout the state and said he’s carefully planning for how to respond to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump on issues including the promised use of the military in mass deportations.

The 59-year-old Democrat, who has served as attorney general since 2013, defeated Republican opponent Dave Reichert in the Nov. 5 election, winning 55.5% of the vote.

Since then, he’s appointed a 53-member transition team of union, tribal and business leaders, Democratic and Republican legislators and others, asking them for recommendations for an agenda focused on his first 100 days as governor.

The transition team includes a subcommittee asked to look for ways to reduce state spending, co-chaired by state Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, who battled with Ferguson in the gubernatorial primary, and Rachel Smith, CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

“We do not have a subcommittee on revenues,” Ferguson said. “Specifically at the transition team, I made clear that’s not a part of the conversation.”

Ferguson’s cost-cutting exercise is no declaration of a desire to deeply slash government like Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” effort at the federal level, headed by entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Still, Ferguson said he’s been doing his homework on state government, studying the dozens of state agencies he’ll soon lead — and even questioning whether all of them should exist.

“There is an agency — not the biggest agency in the world, but I was like, ‘Why do we have this agency?’ “ Ferguson said he thought after looking at descriptions of one state office.

He declined to identify the agency but said he called two of his top aides and asked them to contact the office and get “a better explanation of why they exist” and whether they can get by with “far, far fewer employees.”

A transition spokesperson also declined to identify the agency Ferguson was referring to in response to follow-up questions.

Ferguson said he hasn’t made any decisions on the future of that agency or others. But despite being the latest in a four-decade run of Democratic governors, he insists he’s willing to rock the status quo in the Capitol, as he did in the 2000s when he sided with Republicans as a Metropolitan King County Council member and cut the size of the council from 13 to nine members.

“For me, there is not some sacred cow,” he said.

Ferguson cautioned he’s not ruling out tax increases and acknowledged Democratic lawmakers will have their own proposals he may have to grapple with.

Some top state House and Senate Democrats have publicly signaled they’ll pursue additional taxes, emboldened by the November election results in which voters mostly rejected a slate of antitax initiatives, while also handing Democrats every statewide elected office and slightly larger legislative majorities.