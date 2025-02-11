What the Westminster show dogs’ names mean

They have names that could make a random password generator cry uncle.

Meet, for example, GCHG CH Calicops Sassafras Gonnakikurass.

“She’s a saucy girl. Her name says it all,” Fred Ortiz said as he groomed the Brussels griffon to compete Monday at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Her name says ... what exactly? Well, ponder the final part, and you may understand what her owners are wryly getting at. But in any event, you can just call her Wrassy.

After agility and obedience contests Saturday, Westminster’s main competition began Monday with breed-by-breed judging that leads to U.S. dogdom’s most illustrious best in show prize, awarded Tuesday night.

In semifinals Monday night at Madison Square Garden, judges so far have chosen a bichon frise known as Neal; a shih tzu called Comet, who was a finalist last year and won the huge American Kennel Club National Championship in 2023; and a whippet dubbed Bourbon, who’s a two-time runner-up at Westminster.

Comet “enjoys every moment of this,” co-breeder, co-owner and handler Luke Ehricht told the crowd at Madison Square Garden, where the show returned for the first time since early 2020. “He’s such a fun dog, too.”

Four more finalists were to be picked Monday night and tonight.

The full, formal names of those chosen so far? That would make for a dizzying paragraph.

If show dogs are the aristocrats of the canine world, they often have the names, titles and nicknames to match.

Their “registered,” or formal, names are the ones used for showing. Those long, confounding-sounding appellations are actually packed with show-dog information.

Clumps of capital letters at the beginning, and sometimes also the end, signify the dogs’ achievements in various sports. “GCHG” and “CH,” for example, denote various levels of championship in the traditional, breed-by-breed judging.

After those titles, the first word in a registered name generally indicates the kennel, or breeding program, that produced the dog. Other kennels or dogs in the pedigree might get a shout-out at the end.

Meanwhile, show dogs have “call names” that they go by on a day-to-day basis. A dog might also have had a different “puppy name” bestowed by its breeder and later changed by its eventual owner.

The portmanteau words and puzzling phrases in registered names are partly meant to avoid duplication with other dogs in registries that go back over a century.

But many breeders also use patterns to help them remember which litter was which.