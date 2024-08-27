Will high court decide again? Not likely

The sheer closeness of the U.S. presidential race makes an election-determining Supreme Court showdown a possibility. It just isn’t likely.

A generation after the high court resolved the 2000 election deadlock, the dynamic of the battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is fueling visions of a sequel. That potentially would give the ex-president an edge at a court with a conservative supermajority that includes three members he appointed.

But legal realities — and math — say the odds are against it. Even as judges around the country grapple with more than 190 election-related lawsuits filed since 2023, the high court itself has narrowed some of the pathways that might put any of those disputes before the justices.

And while the 2000 case that allowed George W. Bush to win the presidency over Al Gore shows how post-election litigation can reach the high court, the justices’ intervention mattered only because the outcome hinged on fewer than 1,000 votes in a single state. In contrast, the court showed no interest in getting involved in 2020, when Trump needed to flip Joe Biden’s victory in at least three states.

An election-deciding showdown would intensify the spotlight on a court already deeply enmeshed in the nation’s political fray. The court bolstered Trump’s campaign in July when it at least temporarily derailed a criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn his 2020 loss by partially backing his claims of presidential immunity.

The chances of another Bush v. Gore are “pretty small,” said Joshua Douglas, an election-law professor at the University of Kentucky. “The court is not going to want to get involved unless it absolutely has to.”

Smaller universe

The Supreme Court in recent years has moved to shrink the universe of subjects that might land there with an election on the line. The court last year rejected a sweeping Republican-backed argument that would have given the justices broad power to reverse state courts when they interpret their own election laws.

The justices have also limited the authority of federal judges – including the Supreme Court itself – to force a state to change its voting rules in the run-up to an election.

“There’s just an increasingly vanishing domain of cases the court wants to hear in these election law contexts,” said Derek Muller, a University of Notre Dame election-law professor.

State courts are also taking some issues off the table. Though dominated by Republican appointees, the Georgia Supreme Court last week rejected a GOP bid to revive a new rule requiring the hand-counting of ballots. The rule, issued by a Republican-controlled state election board, also would have forced county officials to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying election results.

“I was very worried about Georgia until the recent intervention by the Georgia courts,” said Bertrall Ross, an election-law professor at University of Virginia School of Law. The issue “could have put enormous pressure on the system due to the delays that that rule would have caused.”

Brewing issues