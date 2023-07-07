YAKIMA — Public money and private company pledges will help restore early morning outbound and late-night inbound flights between Seattle Tacoma International Airport and Yakima this fall.
A contract with Alaska Airlines to restore those two flights to the Yakima Air Terminal schedule was approved Wednesday night by the Yakima City Council after some discussion about the contract’s $500,000 minimum revenue guarantee.
Revenue guarantees have been required by Alaska Airlines to restore flights at a trio of Eastern Washington airports: Yakima, Walla Walla and Wenatchee.
As of Wednesday night, the Yakima County Development Association-managed fund to collect the guarantee money stood at $391,000 in pledges, City Manager Bob Harrison told council members.
“I have a pretty high degree of confidence that we’re going to hit that $500,000 number,” Harrison said.
The contract was approved unanimously by voice vote at Wednesday’s council meeting, with District 5 council member Soneya Lund absent.
Early morning and late-night flights with Alaska subsidiary Horizon Air will begin on Nov. 17, with the contract lasting one year, Harrison said. Currently, the airport has one midday flight between Yakima and SeaTac in each direction.
City Council members Patricia Byers, Holly Cousens and Matt Brown had questions about the Alaska Airlines contract, prompting it to be pulled off the consent agenda and discussed before Wednesday’s vote.
Harrison read a list of pledges, including $125,000 from the city of Yakima, $100,000 from Yakima County and $10,000 from the city of Union Gap, with those pledges coming from American Rescue Plan Act federal funds.
Five Yakima Valley businesses have made $25,000 pledges: Zirkle Fruit Co., Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, Washington Fruit Growers, John I. Haas Co. and Borton Fruit Co.
Pledges of $5,000 have been made by the Central Washington State Fair, Goodman Place Apartments, HLA Engineering, and Yakima Valley Tourism, and Harrison said there have been some $1,000 pledges that he did not name.
“We do have some additional requests in to the health care industry that seem promising, but they haven’t been confirmed by their boards yet,” Harrison added.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.