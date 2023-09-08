Washington State University and Oregon State University are bringing legal action against the Pac-12 to prevent the conference’s departing schools from meeting and taking any further action on the Pac-12’s future.
WSU and OSU are the two remaining universities left in the conference after the 10 other schools gave notice they will leave for other conferences starting next year.
A Friday news release from WSU says that, according to the Pac-12 constitution and bylaws, if a member school gives notice of withdrawal, they automatically cease to be a member of the Pac‑12 Board of Directors. That leaves WSU and OSU as the entire membership of the board, according to WSU President Kirk Schulz and OSU President Jayathi Murthy.
WSU and OSU claim the other schools in the Pac‑12 forfeited their right to vote on conference matters when they announced their withdrawal from the league.
The two schools have requested a temporary restraining order to prevent the departing Pac-12 universities “from meeting and attempting to take any action regarding the status or governance of the conference in ways that preclude OSU and WSU from potentially rebuilding the conference,” the news release says.
Specifically, the restraining order seeks to prevent a planned Sept. 13 meeting involving the Pac-12 commissioner and the Pac-12 board.
“The universities will be pursuing a declaratory judgment from the court confirming OSU and WSU as the sole remaining voting members of the Pac‑12 Board of Directors, according to today’s filing,” the news release says.
WSU says this restraining order will allow OSU and WSU to make business decisions for the conference while continuing to collaborate with the departing universities on any ultimate financial decisions.
“Oregon State University and Washington State University, the two remaining members of the Pac‑12 Conference, initiated legal action today to confirm the governance structure of the conference, gain access to business information, and protect the conference’s assets,” the WSU news release says. “This is a critical step that allows the two universities to continue to explore all options for preserving the conference going forward.”