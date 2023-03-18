VILLANOVA, Pa. — There is zero doubt this was the best season in Washington State women’s basketball history. Maybe in any WSU women’s team sport.
The Cougars were hoping it could’ve been a bit better.
Fifth-seeded WSU (23-11) was stifled in the first round of the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive season, this time falling 74-63 to 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (33-3) on Saturday at Finneran Pavilion.
It was a disappointing ending for a team that was fresh off an underdog run through the Pac-12 tournament as a No. 7 seed, earning the school’s first women’s conference team championship in any sport.
Now, the Cougars will have to wait another year to try to get that elusive first win in the national tourney.
The Eagles racked up 30 points in a huge third quarter that helped turn WSU’s 32-31 halftime lead into a 61-48 FGCU advantage after three.
FGCU guard Sha Carter piled up 24 points on a 10-of-13 shooting performance.
WSU star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who averaged more than 18 points per game going in, fouled out of the game midway through the fourth quarter with just five points.
Sophomore guard Tara Wallack led WSU with a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double and senior guard Johanna Teder (11 points) and senior center Bella Murekatete (10) also reached double figures.
“There’s so many great moments this season that we’re going to celebrate and not forget, but I hope it’s a gut punch for the ones that are coming back,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “My sadness really falls on the fact we couldn’t do it for our seniors.”
For more from the game, see Sunday's Tribune.
