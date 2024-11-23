Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The EdgeNovember 23, 2024

The Edge

Today is Saturday, Nov. 23, the 328th day of 2024. There are 38 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Nov. 23, 1984, Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie completed one of the most famous passes in college football history, connecting with Gerald Phelan for a 48-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock as Boston College defeated the Miami Hurricanes 47-45.

Also on this date

In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the United Nations Security Council.

In 1980, an estimated 2,500-3,000 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.

In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoro Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In 2005, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was elected president of Liberia, becoming the first woman to lead an African country.

In 2006, former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko (leet-vee-NYEN’-koh) died in London from radiation poisoning after making a deathbed statement blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2008, the U.S. government unveiled a bold plan to rescue Citigroup, injecting a fresh $20 billion into the troubled firm as well as guaranteeing hundreds of billions of dollars in risky assets.

In 2011, Yemen’s authoritarian President Ali Abdullah Saleh (AH’-lee ahb-DUH’-luh sah-LEH’) agreed to step down amid a fierce uprising to oust him after 33 years in power.

Fun fact

The Earth’s day/night cycle is growing longer year by year. 620 million years ago the Earth day was 21.9 hours long.

Today’s birthdays

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 74. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 70. TV journalist Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 64. Olympic gold medal sprinter Asafa Powell is 42. NHL center Nicklas Bäckström is 37. Singer-actor Miley Cyrus is 32.

The Edge is compiled by Katie Clohessy. She can be contacted at kclohessy@lmtribune.com.

Related
The EdgeNov. 22
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 20
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 19
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 17
The Edge
Related
The EdgeNov. 16
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 15
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 14
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 13
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 12
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 9
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 8
The Edge
The EdgeNov. 7
The Edge
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy