Today is Thursday, Jan. 23
Today in history
On Jan. 23, 1870, approximately 200 Piegan Blackfoot tribe members, mostly women, children and older adults, were killed by U.S. Army troops under the command of Major Eugene Mortimer Baker in Montana, in what became known as the Baker Massacre.
Also on this date
In 1368, China’s Ming dynasty, which lasted nearly three centuries, began as Zhu Yuanzhang (zhoo whan-zhahng) was formally acclaimed Hongwu Emperor, following the collapse of the Yuan dynasty.
In 1789, Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C.
In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States.
In 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified, prohibiting poll taxes in federal elections.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced an accord had been reached to end the Vietnam War, and would be formally signed four days later in Paris.
In 1986, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted its first members, including Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Elvis Presley.
In 1997, Madeleine Albright was sworn in as the nation’s first female secretary of state.
In 2018, at age 33, Lebron James became the youngest NBA player to reach the 30,000 career point milestone.
Fun fact
The shortest commercial flight in the world lasts only 57 seconds. It operates between the islands of Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland, covering a distance of just 1.7 miles.
Hummingbirds are the only birds that can fly backward. Their unique wing structure allows them to hover, fly forward, backward, and even upside down.
The number of possible unique chess games is far greater than the number of atoms in the observable universe. The estimated number of atoms is around 10^80, while the number of possible chess games is 10^120.
Today’s birthdays
Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer is 89. Jazz musician Gary Burton is 82. Actor Gil Gerard is 82. Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 75. Aviator Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger is 74. Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 72. Princess Caroline of Monaco is 68. Singer Anita Baker is 67. Actor Mariska Hargitay is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan is 56. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell is 51. Actor Tiffani Thiessen is 51.
