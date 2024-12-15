PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024

Numerous visitors enjoy Lewiston’s annual light show at Locomotive Park, made possible by many hours of volunteer work
A person looks up at the lights surrounding them Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The tunnel and surrounding trees shine bright as people walk through Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People walk through the tunnel Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston in a photo taken at a slow shutter speed while decreasing the lens focal length.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Paisley Barnard, 4, of Liberty Lake, peeks through a dancing penguin while playing hide and seek Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People walk through the lights Monday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lights twinkle in starbursts Wednesday at the Winter Spirit holiday light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
If you go
Hours: The park lights are on daily from 4:30-7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.-1 a.m. The fireplace is lit daily from 4:30-10 p.m.
