OpinionApril 14, 2013

Damage done

The legislators have gone home. Thank goodness!

Now they can't do any more damage. They were unconscionably arrogant to believe in their own absolute wisdom and right to decide for voters who clearly said otherwise on several issues: Heavy loads on our highways, easier concealed weapon laws, pieces of the Luna laws, public lands turned over to the state.

I once thought Idaho needed people like me to temper this heavy-handed, one-sided, anti-environment, anti-education decision making, but I've lost hope. Idaho feels like a place for nuts.

Education is key to solving the state's problems, but these legislators seem to hate teachers who, according to Rep. Judy Boyle, "have good jobs compared to those who have no job. In many places in Idaho, we have folks with no jobs who are struggling to keep their homes and businesses, and pay their property taxes to support their local schools."

She needn't worry. If school districts use their new right to reduce teacher salaries from one year to the next and to notify teachers of their new contracts in July instead of May (ensuring that it's too late to find different positions) teachers will be among the "folks with no jobs struggling to keep their homes. " Smart. Very, very smart.

Does anyone equate good education with economic success? Teachers are the most important part in good education. Not buildings, not textbooks, not computers. Teachers.

I am disgusted. I wouldn't vote for a single one of these people again.

Dawn K.

Kennedy-Haeder

Grangeville

Council take heed

Leviticus 18:22 says: "Thou shall not lie with a man as with a woman, it is an abomination."

A detestable practice and a vile affection, and people who do these things do so without God's blessing or approval. They were not to be practiced by God's people.

The Moscow City Council should say no to special rights for gays - and voters will take note at the next election.

Harold Smith

Lewiston

Story Tags
Opinion
Letters
