Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 23, 2025

Comfort TV callout

Last week, Inland 360 contributor Jeanne M. DePaul shared the TV shows she watches on repeat to get through the dark days of winter, and we asked you to share the shows (or movies) you rewatch to relax, get through stressful times or just because you can’t get enough of them.

Responses have begun to arrive, and here’s your reminder you have until Jan. 31 to submit yours.

In 200 words or fewer, tell us what shows you go back to — and why. Include your name and city of residence, and please indicate where each show can be found.

Send your submission to arts@inland360.com with “comfort TV” in the subject line, or by U.S. mail to Inland 360, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.

And your cover contest entries

The Inland 360 cover contest continues through Feb. 7.

Entries can be emailed, with “cover contest” in the subject line, to contests@inland360.com; dropped off at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St.; or mailed (please don’t fold your artwork) to Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Artwork in any medium is welcome. The rules are:

Work containing AI elements must be labeled accordingly.

Remember, Inland 360’s cover is vertical: 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches high. That ratio is important so we don’t have to crop your artwork to fit.

Indicate how you created the image: photography, painting, collage, drawing?

Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you and credit you for your work.

The Inland 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it. You don’t need to include your signature on the artwork; we will give all artists attribution.

Contact Inland 360 editor Mary Stone at mstone@inland360.com or (208) 848-2244 if you have questions about the contest.!

Related
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 23
Lynchian explorations
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 23
Persevering, with flair
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 16
No more fact-checking for Meta
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 16
‘Unstoppable’ lands on Prime Video
Related
Events Roundup: Activities to escape the cold
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 16
Events Roundup: Activities to escape the cold
COMMENTARY: Returning to favorite TV shows eases dreary midwinter days
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 16
COMMENTARY: Returning to favorite TV shows eases dreary midwinter days
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 16
This week’s movies
Participate or keep it quiet?
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 16
Participate or keep it quiet?
Inspiration strikes
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 16
Inspiration strikes
Project Censored: Stories you didn’t see last year, but should have
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 16
Project Censored: Stories you didn’t see last year, but should have
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 9
This week’s movies
‘Rental House’ finds beauty and humor in a marriage of opposites
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 9
‘Rental House’ finds beauty and humor in a marriage of opposites
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy