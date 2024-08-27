"2016 OBAMA'S AMERICA" (PG-13)
This documentary examines the question, "If Obama wins a second term, where will we be in 2016?" - LEW, pul
"THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN" (PG)
Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) finds a clue that might help him understand why his parents disappeared when he was young. His path puts him on a collision course. - orch, SUN
"THE BOURNE LEGACY" (PG-13)
This fourth film in the "Bourne" series is an expansion of the universe from Robert Ludlum's novels. It's centered on a new hero (Jeremy Renner) whose stakes have been triggered by the events of the previous three films. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"BRAVE" (PG)
Determined to make her own path in life, Princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald) defies a custom that brings chaos to her kingdom. Granted one wish, Merida must rely on her bravery and her archery skills to undo a beastly curse. - LEW
"THE CAMPAIGN" (R)
To gain influence over their North Carolina district, two CEOs seize an opportunity to oust long-term congressman Cam Brady (Will Ferrell) by putting up a rival candidate. They seize on naive Marty Huggins (Zach Galifianakis), director of the local Tourism Center. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"THE DARK KNIGHT RISES" (PG-13)
Eight years on, a new terrorist leader, Bane (Tom Hardy), overwhelms Gotham's finest, and the Dark Knight (Christian Bale) resurfaces to protect a city that has branded him an enemy. - LEW, pul
"DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: DOG DAYS" (PG)
Based on the children's books, School is out and Greg (Zachary Gordon) is ready for the days of summer, when all his plans go wrong. What is he going to do all summer? - REX
"THE EXPENDABLES 2" (R)
Mr. Church reunites the Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willis and Chuck Norris. - LEW, pul, mos
"HIT AND RUN" (R)
Former getaway driver Charlie Bronson (Dax Shepard) jeopardizes his Witness Protection Plan identity in order to help his girlfriend get to Los Angeles. The feds and Charlie's former gang chase them on the road. - LEW
"HOPE SPRINGS" (PG-13)
After 30 years of marriage, a middle-aged couple (Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones) attend an intense, weeklong counseling session to work on their relationship. - LEW, MOS
"HYSTERIA" (R)
The story of how Mortimer Granville (Hugh Dancy) devised the invention of the first vibrator in the name of medical science. Also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jonathan Pryce. - KEN
"ICE AGE: CONTINENTAL DRIFT" (PG)
In this animated sequel, Manny, Diego, and Sid embark upon another adventure after their continent is set adrift. - ORCH
"LAWLESS" (R)
Set in the Depression-era Franklin County, Va., a bootlegging gang is threatened by authorities who want a cut of their profits. Stars Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf. - LEW, PUL
"MADAGASCAR 3: EUROPE'S MOST WANTED" (PG)
Alex (voiced by Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) and Melman (David Schwimmer) are still fighting to get home to their beloved Big Apple. - ORCH
"MOONRISE KINGDOM" (PG-13)
A pair of young lovers flee their New England town, which causes a local search party to fan out and find them. Stars Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward and Bruce Willis. - LEW
"THE ODD LIFE OF TIMOTHY GREEN" (PG)
A childless couple (Jennifer Garner and Joel Edgerton) bury a box in their backyard, containing all of their wishes for an infant. Soon a child is born, though Timothy Green (C.J. Adams ) is not all he appears. - LEW
"PARANORMAN" (PG)
A misunderstood boy who can speak with the dead takes on ghosts, zombies and grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse. Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Anna Kendrick and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. - lew, mos
"PARANORMAN IN 3D" (PG)
- lew
"THE POSSESSION" (PG-13)
A young girl buys an antique box at a yard sale, unaware that inside the collectible lives a malicious ancient spirit. The girl's father (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teams with his ex-wife (Kyra Sedgwick) to find a way to end the curse upon their child. - LEW, PUL
"PREMIUM RUSH" (PG-13)
In Manhattan, a bike messenger picks up an envelope that attracts the interest of a dirty cop, who pursues the cyclist throughout the city. Stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon and Dania Ramirez. - LEW
"SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN" (PG-13)
In a twist to the fairy tale, the Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth), ordered to take Snow White (Kristen Stewart) into the woods to be killed, winds up becoming her protector and mentor in a quest to vanquish the Evil Queen (Charlize Theron). - FOX
"TOTAL RECALL" (R)
A factory worker, Douglas Quaid (Colin Farrell), begins to suspect that he is a spy after visiting Rekall, a company that provides its clients with implanted fake memories of a life they would like to have led. His visit goes wrong and he finds himself on the run. - SUN
"WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU'RE EXPECTING" (PG-13)
A look at love through the eyes of five interconnected couples experiencing the thrills and surprises of having a baby. Stars Cameron Diaz, and Matthew Morrison. - ORCH
"THE WORDS" (PG-13)
A writer (Bradley Cooper) at the peak of his literary success discovers the steep price he must pay for stealing another man's work. Also stars Dennis Quaid, Olivia Wilde and Jeremy Irons. - LEW, PUL, MOS !