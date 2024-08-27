"2016 OBAMA'S AMERICA" (PG-13)

This documentary examines the question, "If Obama wins a second term, where will we be in 2016?" - LEW, pul

"THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN" (PG)

Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) finds a clue that might help him understand why his parents disappeared when he was young. His path puts him on a collision course. - orch, SUN

"THE BOURNE LEGACY" (PG-13)

This fourth film in the "Bourne" series is an expansion of the universe from Robert Ludlum's novels. It's centered on a new hero (Jeremy Renner) whose stakes have been triggered by the events of the previous three films. - LEW, PUL, MOS

"BRAVE" (PG)

Determined to make her own path in life, Princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald) defies a custom that brings chaos to her kingdom. Granted one wish, Merida must rely on her bravery and her archery skills to undo a beastly curse. - LEW

"THE CAMPAIGN" (R)

To gain influence over their North Carolina district, two CEOs seize an opportunity to oust long-term congressman Cam Brady (Will Ferrell) by putting up a rival candidate. They seize on naive Marty Huggins (Zach Galifianakis), director of the local Tourism Center. - LEW, PUL, MOS

"THE DARK KNIGHT RISES" (PG-13)

Eight years on, a new terrorist leader, Bane (Tom Hardy), overwhelms Gotham's finest, and the Dark Knight (Christian Bale) resurfaces to protect a city that has branded him an enemy. - LEW, pul

"DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: DOG DAYS" (PG)

Based on the children's books, School is out and Greg (Zachary Gordon) is ready for the days of summer, when all his plans go wrong. What is he going to do all summer? - REX

"THE EXPENDABLES 2" (R)

Mr. Church reunites the Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willis and Chuck Norris. - LEW, pul, mos

"HIT AND RUN" (R)

Former getaway driver Charlie Bronson (Dax Shepard) jeopardizes his Witness Protection Plan identity in order to help his girlfriend get to Los Angeles. The feds and Charlie's former gang chase them on the road. - LEW

"HOPE SPRINGS" (PG-13)

After 30 years of marriage, a middle-aged couple (Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones) attend an intense, weeklong counseling session to work on their relationship. - LEW, MOS

"HYSTERIA" (R)

The story of how Mortimer Granville (Hugh Dancy) devised the invention of the first vibrator in the name of medical science. Also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jonathan Pryce. - KEN

"ICE AGE: CONTINENTAL DRIFT" (PG)

In this animated sequel, Manny, Diego, and Sid embark upon another adventure after their continent is set adrift. - ORCH