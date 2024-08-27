Tacoma Fall Home Show and RV Show

For all those do-it-yourself types out there, the Tacoma Fall Home Show Oct. 4-7 at the Tacoma Dome is the perfect place to find ideas for projects, learn about different contractors and compare all kinds of home-improvement products. Tickets cost $12 for an adult. Children 16 and under with an adult are free. Tickets will also provide admission to the Tacoma RV Show, which runs concurrently. Tickets can be bought at the dome.

Reel Big Fish

The American ska punk band will play Oct. 23 at the Knitting Factory in Spokane. Famous for hits like "Beer," "Sell Out," and "Take On Me," Reel Big Fish's combination of catchy lyrics and punchy horn lines is sure to entertain. Tickets go on sale Friday on ticketfly.com.