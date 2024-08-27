Tacoma Fall Home Show and RV Show
For all those do-it-yourself types out there, the Tacoma Fall Home Show Oct. 4-7 at the Tacoma Dome is the perfect place to find ideas for projects, learn about different contractors and compare all kinds of home-improvement products. Tickets cost $12 for an adult. Children 16 and under with an adult are free. Tickets will also provide admission to the Tacoma RV Show, which runs concurrently. Tickets can be bought at the dome.
Reel Big Fish
The American ska punk band will play Oct. 23 at the Knitting Factory in Spokane. Famous for hits like "Beer," "Sell Out," and "Take On Me," Reel Big Fish's combination of catchy lyrics and punchy horn lines is sure to entertain. Tickets go on sale Friday on ticketfly.com.
Loretta Lynn
The "first lady of country music" will grace the stage Oct. 27 at Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights, Wash. Famous for hits like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough to Take My Man" and "One's on the Way," Lynn is a country legend in her own right. Tickets: www.etix.com.
Alice Cooper
The legendary heavy metal rocker performs Nov. 17 at Northern Quest Casino. The stop is one of many along his No More Mr. Nice Guy Tour 2012. Tickets are available at www.etix.com. !