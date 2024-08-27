Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 6, 2012

Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper

Tacoma Fall Home Show and RV Show

For all those do-it-yourself types out there, the Tacoma Fall Home Show Oct. 4-7 at the Tacoma Dome is the perfect place to find ideas for projects, learn about different contractors and compare all kinds of home-improvement products. Tickets cost $12 for an adult. Children 16 and under with an adult are free. Tickets will also provide admission to the Tacoma RV Show, which runs concurrently. Tickets can be bought at the dome.

Reel Big Fish

The American ska punk band will play Oct. 23 at the Knitting Factory in Spokane. Famous for hits like "Beer," "Sell Out," and "Take On Me," Reel Big Fish's combination of catchy lyrics and punchy horn lines is sure to entertain. Tickets go on sale Friday on ticketfly.com.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Loretta Lynn

The "first lady of country music" will grace the stage Oct. 27 at Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights, Wash. Famous for hits like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough to Take My Man" and "One's on the Way," Lynn is a country legend in her own right. Tickets: www.etix.com.

Alice Cooper

The legendary heavy metal rocker performs Nov. 17 at Northern Quest Casino. The stop is one of many along his No More Mr. Nice Guy Tour 2012. Tickets are available at www.etix.com. !

Story Tags
Inland 360
Related
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 2
Inland 360 cover contest: Ready, set, create
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 2
This week's movies in area theaters
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 2
A disappointing direction
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 2
Hollywood sees signs of optimism despite box office woe...
Related
Events Roundup: New year, new activities
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 2, 2001
Events Roundup: New year, new activities
Superman, Paddington, Bridget Jones and more
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 2, 2001
Superman, Paddington, Bridget Jones and more
Top 10 notable books from the past year
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 26, 2024
Top 10 notable books from the past year
Looking back at 2024 in pop culture
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 26, 2024
Looking back at 2024 in pop culture
The spectacle returns
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 26, 2024
The spectacle returns
‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is a hectic Disney origin story
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 26, 2024
‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is a hectic Disney origin story
Movies 1226
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 26, 2024
Movies 1226
Get creative in the new year
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 26, 2024
Get creative in the new year
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy