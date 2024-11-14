Another portrait of urban America: ‘Lazarus Man’

Is there a better writer of urban American stories than Richard Price? His resume is hard to beat: To episodes of HBO’s “The Wire” and “The Night Of,” and novels like “Clockers,” “Lush Life” and “Freedomland,” fans can now add “Lazarus Man.”

The story opens with a boom, literally. A five-story tenement in East Harlem collapses, killing dozens and leaving survivors milling about in a “mix of hot tar, cement dust and burning trash.” Into that setting step our main characters: Royal Davis, the owner of a funeral home forced to chase after tragedies for bodies; Mary Roe, a city detective working the community affairs beat; Felix Pearl, a 20-something new to the city who’s talented with a camera; and Anthony Carter, middle-aged, unemployed and six months sober, found in the ruins days after the explosion and who becomes the novel’s title character.

Price’s screenplay-writing experience is noticeable as he hops from character to character, sometimes offering just a paragraph or two about their past and what’s happening to them in the present before skipping to the next. It’s jarring at times, but you fall into an easy rhythm as the pages turn. All the characters collide at one point or another following the explosion, and the novel draws you in with its authenticity.