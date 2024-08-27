Coming home

Lewiston-Clarkston Valley native Brad Parsons is a singer-songwriter with a soulful voice whose resume includes several local bands, including The Villains, The Spaniards and Stereo Angel.

Parsons left the valley for the City of Roses, aka Portland, to expand his musical horizons. He lived in Atlanta for a bit, eventually settling down in Astoria, Ore., with his wife, Kacey.

He put out a stellar record a few years ago called “Hold True,” now out on vinyl, and he’s still at it strummin’, singin’ and playing gigs on the road, including at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Hogan’s, 906 Sixth St. in Clarkston.

I interviewed him for Inland 360 a decade ago, and I decided it was time to reach out to him to catch up and shoot the breeze. A calm wind is blowing in the interview below. Enjoy.

If You Go

What: Brad Parsons, singer-songwriter.

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Where: Hogan’s, 906 Sixth St., Clarkston.

ML: At what age did you take notice of music and gravitate to it? Who were the first bands or artists you were into?

BP: I gravitated toward music at a very young age. I think my parents got me my first drum set at age 4. I just came across a picture of me in my little undies with a pair of brushes and a very crude drum set comprised of “Sesame Street” books.

It’s hard to say what artists started me off. I think it all started at Lewiston’s Faith Tabernacle Church for me. They had a very good drummer in the band. A dude named Rocky. They were super inspiring to me as a very little guy. Around 14, I started getting into playing guitar and writing songs.

ML: I know you to be a guitar player and a drummer. Which of those two instruments did you pick up first? Which one is your favorite to play?

BP: Definitely was a drummer first, but I’m way better at guitar now than I am at drums. So I would say the guitar is my favorite to play.

ML: What pushed you to become a vocalist? Who influenced your style of singing?

BP: Singing in church was my start. I think I was around 8 or 9 the first time I sang in church. I believe it was a song called “Strong Medicine” by Bryan Duncan. Not the hippest answer, but … ya.

As far as influences I have had so many over the years. Chris Cornell was one of the earliest ones. Eric Bachman from Archers of Love had this super throaty tone that I love. But then as I got older I wanted to sing like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.

ML: When did you write your first song? What was the name of your first band and what kind of musical style was the outcome?

BP: I think I was 15 when I wrote my first tune. It was kind of a poppy indie-rock thing. It was in my first band Plastic Green (I was the drummer), but we switched instruments around a little during the show and I got to play the tune I wrote. It was great.