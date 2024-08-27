Sections
Arts & EntertainmentJanuary 30, 2025

Documenting three decades of drag

TabiKat performers in the mid to late 1990s drag show at The Beach.
TabiKat performers in the mid to late 1990s drag show at The Beach.TabiKat
TabiKat performers in the mid to late 1990s drag shows at Moscow Social Club.
TabiKat performers in the mid to late 1990s drag shows at Moscow Social Club.TabiKat
TabiKat co-founder Kathy Sprague and Tim Waterman in the mid to late 1990s at Moscow Social Club.
TabiKat co-founder Kathy Sprague and Tim Waterman in the mid to late 1990s at Moscow Social Club.TabiKat
A queen performs at Moscow Social Club in the 1990s.
A queen performs at Moscow Social Club in the 1990s.TabiKat

Moscow-based drag show TabiKat Productions is making history, literally.

A 30th anniversary festival planned for next weekend — with performers from the show’s early days taking the stage alongside current acts — offers an opportunity to both celebrate and document TabiKat’s existence, with some help from the Latah County Historical Society.

“We really see the importance of what TabiKat has done in creating such an inclusive community for queer folks,” the historical society’s executive director, Hayley Noble, said. “We think this is important history to preserve.”

Working with TabiKat founders Kathy Sprague and Tabitha Simmons, the historical society gathered several hundred photos from three decades worth of shows and is working to identify people in them. Historical society representatives will be on hand Feb. 8 at a mixer for festivalgoers and community members, ready to scan photos, flyers and other memorabilia. They’ll also be conducting mini-interviews for compiling oral histories.

“We’re really trying to capitalize on the moment,” Noble said.

The ’90s might not seem like “history” to some people, she said, but even in just a few decades people move away or die, photos go missing, memories are lost.

“And who knows what the future holds?” she said.

— Mary Stone, Inland 360 editor

IF YOU GO

Weekend passes are $50 at Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow, or reg.planetreg.com/TABIKAT30.

TabiKat Productions 30th Anniversary Drag Show (21+)

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 7.

Where: John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow.

Tickets: $10.

Highlights: UI alum Miss Vicious Faye Queen, one of the early hosts of TabiKat shows, returns from Atlanta to host with Roderick VonSchlong. Three sets of drag include local talent and performer Lily Longlegs’ 72nd birthday.

———

TabiKat Productions 30th Anniversary Drag Show (18+; bar for 21+)

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 8.

Where: 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.

Tickets: $20.

Highlights: Hostesses Aquasha DeLusty and Miss Vicious introduce acts from TabiKat’s earliest days, performing alongside some of its newest talent. Drag kings Spikey Van Dykey and Jason Mimosa, from Alabama, return for their third appearance in a TabiKat show.

———

TabiKat Productions 30th Anniversary Drag Brunch (18+)

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 9.

Where: Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road.

Tickets: $25.

Highlights: No-host mimosa bar. Performances by local talent.

———

TabiKat Productions 30th Anniversary Mixer

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 8.

Where: Inland Oasis.

Highlights: Latah County Historical Society will be scanning photos and interviewing people who have been involved in the shows over the years. The event is for weekend passholders and anyone with memorabilia to share.

More: Washington State University’s LGBTQ+ Center, also celebrating 30 years, has two complementary events slated for the same weekend.

WSU LGBTQ+ Center 30th Anniversary Reception

When: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 7.

Where: Terrell Library Atrium, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Pullman.

Cost: Free.

Highlights: Speakers, historical timeline exhibit and light refreshments.

———

30th Anniversary Drag Show Celebration

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7.

Where: Compton Union Building Junior Ballroom, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall, Pullman.

Tickets: $15 students, $20 general admission or $30 VIP at bit.ly/WSUdrag.

Details: Performances by drag artists, community members and special guests.

