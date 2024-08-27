Experience Artwalk and beyond

Find more arts and entertainment events in the calendar at inland360.com/events.

Artwalk comes to downtown Lewiston Friday and Saturday for the event’s 14th annual installment and a new twist: Main Street will be closed to vehicles Friday evening to encourage foot traffic during the pedestrian-friendly event.

More than 30 businesses are slated to showcase local artists, with some hosting musicians and offering food, beer or wine. Lewiston-based food truck Chili Blues will be on site as well.

Nez Perce Tourism will again provide cultural enrichment with Nimiipuu dancing and drumming during the opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Fifth and Main streets.

Organizing the event was a grassroots effort among downtown business owners after Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Executive Director Brenda Morgan resigned earlier this year, BDL board member and Artwalk chairperson Debbie Zenner said.

“It’s wonderful to see,” Zenner said of volunteers from downtown businesses coming together to promote Artwalk.

“I think it’ll make it even better,” BDL board chairperson Tami Meyers said.

Zenner, who owns downtown business DZ Designs, worked with Meyers and others to plan the showcase of businesses and artists, with participants from Rooted Salon + Spa in the 100 block of Main Street to The Storm Cellar in the 900 block. Additionally, a couple of locally based vendors — Ee-Ii-Ee-Ii-Oo Ranch, selling meats, and Leigh’s Melted Moments, with candles and wax melts — will be set up downtown.

Event hours are 5-9 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with the street closure during Friday’s hours on Main Street from First to Ninth streets.

Saturday is billed as family friendly, with activities like sidewalk chalk and Play-Doh art outside the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History.

Lewiston High School graduate, graphic designer, animator and photographer Jason Sievers returns to his hometown Friday for an artist talk at LCSC’s Center for Arts & History during Artwalk.

Sievers, of Boise, will chat with the public from 7-8 p.m. about his “Portals” exhibit, on display through Nov. 16 at the center.

The casual conversation will revolve around his 360 photography, a digital form of panoramic photography he described as capturing a “much wider angle than normal.”

“It’ll be pretty informal,” Sievers said during a phone interview. “I’m kind of a laid back person.”

He described his creative and professional path as “circuitous,” including working as a collaborator and photographer in the Boise music scene, doing music videos and band photography; working as a creative director at an agency for about 15 years; and now serving as creative director for One Stone, a nonprofit, independent high school in Boise.

“I’m a little bit all over the place with my photography, but 360 has been something I’ve come back to since about 2005,” he said.

Visitors to the “Portals” exhibit can see the colorful vases of various shapes and sizes Sievers photographed to create the images displayed on the wall: 360-degree interpretations of the vessels that bring to mind a variety of other, unrelated objects. One large print evokes the iris of a human eye. Some are like peering into a kaleidoscope, with fragments of shape and color creating patterns.

The form, he said, is “kind of crazy,” the images “reframing” the subject in ways he hopes give viewers pause.