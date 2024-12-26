Get creative in the new year

The beginning of a new year often inspires people to expand their horizons and try something new. Maybe you’ve been thinking about exploring your creative side in the coming months, but didn’t know where to start?

Here are some area organizations and businesses that provide opportunities for beginners (and those returning to their arts pursuits) to engage in some right-brain activities and learn new skills.

Moscow Contemporary

Event registration: moscowcontemporary.org

The Palouse Place Mall

2012 W. Pullman Road, Moscow

(208) 301-5092

Moscow Contemporary, or MosCo, relocated from downtown Moscow to the Palouse Place Mall this past year, where the arts and education nonprofit offers learning activities, such as:

A neurographic workshop, from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18, taught by artist Rachael Eastman ($35), which explores a meditative technique designed to help people “access their subconscious, reduce stress, and foster a sense of connection and personal growth.”

An After School Art Program, ASAP, with visual arts and dance options for preschool and elementary school children; a Collage Club that meets the second Saturday of each month; and Dance for Parkinson’s+, for people with Parkinson’s disease or other conditions that affect mobility.

Artisans at the Dahmen Barn

Event registration: artisanbarn.org

419 N. Park Way, Uniontown

(509) 229-3414

Visitors can see the work of regional artists in the gallery and studio spaces of this repurposed barn, a nonprofit arts facility — and can take part in classes and workshops to create their own pieces.

An abstract collage class ($40), is set for 1-4 p.m. Jan. 12, with registration on the barn’s website through Jan. 9. Students can experiment with a variety of different papers and techniques, with guidance from resident artist Tracy Randall.

Registration is open for ceramics classes ($275 for 10 classes or $175 for five), offered Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, for all levels, in wheel throwing, hand building, decorating, sculpture, glazing and tile/mosaic work.

Details will be posted to the barn’s website soon about a series of ongoing oil painting classes taught by resident artist Larry Arbour, likely starting mid-January.

Art Uncorked

Event registration: shopartuncorked.com

628 Main St., Lewiston

(208) 553-2355

This business, which recently relocated back to downtown Lewiston, offers ceramics and guided acrylic painting classes for a variety of ages, with options like: