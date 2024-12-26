Get creative in the new year

The beginning of a new year often inspires people to expand their horizons and try something new. Maybe you’ve been thinking about exploring your creative side in the coming months, but didn’t know where to start?
Here are some area organizations and businesses that provide opportunities for beginners (and those returning to their arts pursuits) to engage in some right-brain activities and learn new skills.
Moscow Contemporary
Event registration: moscowcontemporary.org
The Palouse Place Mall
2012 W. Pullman Road, Moscow
(208) 301-5092
Moscow Contemporary, or MosCo, relocated from downtown Moscow to the Palouse Place Mall this past year, where the arts and education nonprofit offers learning activities, such as:
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn
Event registration: artisanbarn.org
419 N. Park Way, Uniontown
(509) 229-3414
Visitors can see the work of regional artists in the gallery and studio spaces of this repurposed barn, a nonprofit arts facility — and can take part in classes and workshops to create their own pieces.
Art Uncorked
Event registration: shopartuncorked.com
628 Main St., Lewiston
(208) 553-2355
This business, which recently relocated back to downtown Lewiston, offers ceramics and guided acrylic painting classes for a variety of ages, with options like:
Terracotta Pullman and Moscow
Event registration: terracottapullman.com
107 S. Grand Ave., Suite C, Pullman
111 S. Main St., Moscow
(208) 420-2413
This business with locations in both Moscow and Pullman offers pottery, fused glass and other classes.
Valley Art Center
Event registration: lcvalleyartcenter.org
842 Sixth St., Clarkston
(509) 758-8331
This nonprofit community art gallery features monthly shows by area artists (including its annual Black & White show in January), as well as classes and workshops:
River Arts Kamiah
Event registration: riverartskamiah.org
411 Main St., Suite E, Kamiah
(208) 451-3206
Freelance reporter Norma Staaf wrote about this new, nonprofit community arts collective in our Dec. 12 edition; you can read about it here: bit.ly/riverarts360. Events, listed on the River Arts website, include:
— Inland 360