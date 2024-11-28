Gift giving made local

Here’s some inspiration for putting handcrafted presents under your tree this year:

Persuasion fragrance

Vintage Traditional Perfume House, Lewiston

$95, 50 milliliter bottle; $10, 5 milliliter sample

Looking to give a sweet treat that lasts? Perfumer Jesse Broyles calls this scent “delicious.”

Broyles, who began creating fine fragrances about five years ago, designed this unisex gourmand to be a date night or signature scent, with notes of chocolate, tobacco absolute, nutmeg, caramel, musk, sandalwood and vanilla absolute.

Broyles will feature this and other blends at area vendor events, including this week during Plaid Friday at DZ Designs in downtown Lewiston, Genesee Christmas Craft Fair on Dec. 7 and Sip & Shop at Lewiston’s Hops & Vine on Dec. 18. Orders also can be placed by calling (208) 790-5221. More information is on Vintage Traditional’s Facebook and Instagram pages and at vintagetraditional.com.

Linocut ornaments

Historic Hibiscus, Moscow

$6 each

These handmade ornaments pack a lot of charm into an affordable gift.

Artist Kimberly Swait carves her designs into small rubberlike plates, rolls ink over the images and presses them to wood slices, finishing each piece with red and white painted details.

Swait, who has been selling her art for more than 25 years, had a tradition of making ornaments for her children but just started selling them last year.

“The hedgehog design is definitely the most popular, but my favorite one is the snail even though it is a bit of an odd choice for Christmas,” she said via email. “I just think it is the most whimsical.”

You can see more of Swait’s art and purchase ornaments and other gifts at kimberlyswait.com,

historichibiscus.etsy.com (message her to get a local pickup code for free shipping in Moscow) or the Moscow Winter Fayre Dec. 7 at the Latah County Fairgrounds.

Elderberry syrup

Bitterroot Botanicals, Kooskia

$26, 10 ounces; $40, 20 ounces; $60, 30 ounces; $75, 40 ounces