Arts & EntertainmentDecember 12, 2024

Movie capsules

A scene from “Lord of the Rings: The war of Rohirrim.”
A scene from “Lord of the Rings: The war of Rohirrim.”Associated Press

“THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER” (PG)

Nobody is ready for the mayhem and surprises that ensue when six of the worst youngsters disrupt the town’s yearly Christmas performance. Stars Judy Greer, Lauren Graham and Pete Holmes. — LEW, REX

“BONHOEFFER: PASTOR, SPY, ASSASSIN” (PG-13)

As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, Dietrich Bonhoeffer joins a deadly plot to assassinate Hitler, risking his faith and fate to save millions of Jews from genocide. Stars Jonas Dassler, Phileas Heyblom and August Diehl. — LEW, FOX

“DIE HARD” (R)

A New York City police officer tries to save his estranged wife and several others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles (1988). Part of Kenworthy’s Festive Flicks series. Stars Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman and Bonnie Bedelia. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $8. — KEN

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (PG)

This 2000 live-action adaptation stars Jim Carrey as the green villain bent on ruining Christmas for the Whos downin Whoville. Also with Taylor Momsen, Christine Baranski and Jeffrey Tambor. — LEW

“FOR KING + COUNTRY: A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS” (UNRATED)

A retelling of the Nativity story featuring holiday classics like “Little Drummer Boy” and original songs. Stars Joel David Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Gabe Baker. — LEW

“GLADIATOR II” (R)

Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW, MOS

“HOME ALONE” (PG)

An 8-year-old troublemaker, mistakenly left home alone, must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve (1990). Part of Kenworthy’s Festive Flicks series. Stars Macauley Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. 7 p.m. Monday; $8, $5 child. — KEN

“KRAVEN THE HUNTER” (R)

Kraven’s complex relationship with his father sets him on a path of vengeance in this film based on the Marvel Comics character and part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crow and Ariana DeBose. — LEW

“LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF ROHIRRIM” PG-13

This animated action-adventure fantasy film, directed by Kenji Kamiyama, is set before the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. With the voices of Brian Cox, Gaia Wise and Miranda Otto. — LEW

“MOANA 2” (PG)

Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW, MOS

“RED ONE” (PG-13)

After Santa Claus (code name: Red One) is kidnapped, the North Pole’s head of security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a mission to save Christmas. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Lucy Liu. — LEW, MOS

“SANTA CLAUS CONQUERS THE MARTIANS” (NOT RATED

Martian ruler Kimar is upset that the children of Mars are lazy and under the influence of too much pop culture from Earth (1964). Presented by Palouse Cult Film Revival and University of Idaho Alumni Relations Office. 6 p.m. Wednesday, $8 or $5 with donation to West Side Food Pantry. — KEN

“WHITE CHRISTMAS” (APPROVED)

Seventieth-anniversary screening of Irving Berlin’s romantic musical comedy starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney. Part of Kenworthy’s Cinema Classics series. 7 p.m. Sunday; $8, $5 child. — KEN

“WICKED: PART 1” (PG)

Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. Their friendship reaches a crossroads after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. — LEW, MOS

“Y2K” (R)

Two high school nobodies crash the last major celebration before the new millennium on New Year’s Eve 1999. The night becomes crazier than they could have dreamed when the clock strikes midnight. Stars Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler and Julian Dennison. — LEW

