Movies 1226

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)

Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar in 1961. He forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons during his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — LEW

“BABY GIRL” (R)

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. — LEW

“THE FIRE INSIDE” (PG-13)

The story of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, a boxer from Flint, Mich., who trained to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. Stars Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry and Jasmin Headley. — LEW

“FLOW” (PG)

Cat is a solitary animal, but as its home is devastated by a great flood, he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species and will have to team up with them despite their differences. Dialogue-free animation. 4 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday; $8, $5 child. — KEN

“GLADIATOR II” (R)

Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW

“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)

An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW

“KRAVEN THE HUNTER” (R)

Kraven’s complex relationship with his father sets him on a path of vengeance in this film based on the Marvel Comics character and part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crow and Ariana DeBose. — LEW

“LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF ROHIRRIM” PG-13

This animated action-adventure fantasy film, directed by Kenji Kamiyama, is set before the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. With the voices of Brian Cox, Gaia Wise and Miranda Otto. — LEW