Movies 1226

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)
Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar in 1961. He forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons during his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — LEW
“BABY GIRL” (R)
A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. — LEW
“THE FIRE INSIDE” (PG-13)
The story of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, a boxer from Flint, Mich., who trained to become the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. Stars Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry and Jasmin Headley. — LEW
“FLOW” (PG)
Cat is a solitary animal, but as its home is devastated by a great flood, he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species and will have to team up with them despite their differences. Dialogue-free animation. 4 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“GLADIATOR II” (R)
Lucius must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people after his home is conquered by tyrannical emperors. Stars Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. — LEW
“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)
An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW
“KRAVEN THE HUNTER” (R)
Kraven’s complex relationship with his father sets him on a path of vengeance in this film based on the Marvel Comics character and part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crow and Ariana DeBose. — LEW
“LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF ROHIRRIM” PG-13
This animated action-adventure fantasy film, directed by Kenji Kamiyama, is set before the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. With the voices of Brian Cox, Gaia Wise and Miranda Otto. — LEW
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW, MOS
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX
“NOSFERATU” (R)
A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgard. — LEW
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3” (PG)
Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite to go up against a mysterious villain with powers unlike any they’ve faced before. Then, with their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic seeks an unlikely alliance. With voices of Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. — LEW, MOS
“STAR WARS: EPISODE IV — A NEW HOPE” (PG)
Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire’s world-destroying battle station (1977). A Kenworthy “Star Wars: Original Trilogy” screening. Stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday; $20 — KEN
“STAR WARS: EPISODE V — THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK” (PG)
After the Empire overpowers the Rebel Alliance, Luke Skywalker begins his Jedi training with Yoda, while Darth Vader and bounty hunter Boba Fett pursue his friends across the galaxy (1980). A Kenworthy “Star Wars: Original Trilogy” screening. Stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday; $20 — KEN
“STAR WARS: EPISODE VI — RETURN OF THE JEDI” (PG)
After rescuing Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt, the Rebel Alliance attempts to destroy the second Death Star while Luke struggles to help Darth Vader back from the dark side (1983). A Kenworthy “Star Wars: Original Trilogy” screening. Stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. 7 p.m. Saturday; $20 — KEN
“WICKED: PART 1” (PG)
Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. Their friendship reaches a crossroads after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. — LEW, MOS !