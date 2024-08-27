The spectacle returns

It’s been a decade and a half since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena transitioned from being the biggest names in pro wrestling to major movie stars. In that time, wrestling became cultural wallpaper, ignored by the masses, yet still passionately embraced by its devoted fans. That quiet period may be coming to an end.

Next month, pro wrestling bursts from the walls of broadcast and cable TV to streaming. Wrestling’s two biggest U.S. promotion companies, World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling, inked major deals with Netflix and Max, respectively, to bring their weekly broadcasts into homes live.

Most notably, WWE brings its flagship weekly “Monday Night RAW” to Netflix, live and on demand. “RAW’s” previous home was the USA Network, where it was only available live on cable, then via the Peacock streaming service after a monthlong delay. Accessing all of WWE will be a bit of a chore, with its other weekly show, “Smackdown,” still on USA and all premium live events and library content available through Peacock.

Regardless, Netflix’s ubiquity will thrust WWE and its powerful nostalgia factor in front of those who haven’t watched since Stone Cold Steve Austin was dropping Shawn Michaels with a stunner, or even since Ultimate Warrior was taking on a young Bret Hart. WWE knows this, and its current chief content officer, former wrestler Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, planned accordingly.

Starting with last year’s “Wrestlemania,” both The Rock and Cena made appearances in the ring to kick off a storyline that will most definitely continue into the new year. Additionally, “RAW” will stream live and, while a pro wrestling weekly broadcast isn’t a Mike Tyson fight, it does offer immediacy and sporting competition.