This week’s movies

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)
Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City where he forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons. His meteoric rise culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — FOX, LEW
“BABYGIRL” (R)
A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. — KEN, LEW
“DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA” (R)
Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange. Stars Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Evin Ahmad. — LEW
“GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER” (APPROVED)
A white couple’s attitudes are challenged when their daughter introduces them to her Black fiancé (1967). Part of Kenworthy’s Cinema Classics series. Stars Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn. 4 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN
“HEREDITARY” (R)
A grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences (2018). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Letterboxd Favorites series. Stars Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne. 7 p.m. today, $8. — KEN
“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)
An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW
“INTERSTELLAR” (PG-13)
When Earth becomes uninhabitable, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot is tasked with taking a team of researchers to find a new planet for humans (2014). Stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. — LEW
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW, MOS
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW, MOS
“NOSFERATU” (R)
A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror. Stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgard. — LEW, MOS
“ONE OF THEM DAYS” (R)
When best friends and roommates Dreux and Alyssa discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, they finds themselves going to extremes to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact. Stars Keke Palmer, SZA and Vanessa Bell Calloway. — LEW
“SE7EN” (R)
Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives (1995). Part of Kenworthy’s New Restorations series. Stars Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt and Kevin Spacey. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3” (PG)
Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite to face a mysterious villain with powers unlike any they’ve faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic seeks an unlikely alliance. With Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves. — LEW, MOS, REX
“WICKED: PART 1” (PG)
Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. Their friendship reaches a crossroads after an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. — LEW
“WOLF MAN” (R)
A family at a remote farmhouse is attacked by an unseen animal, but as the night stretches on, the father begins to transform into something unrecognizable. Stars Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott and Sam Jaeger. — LEW, MOS