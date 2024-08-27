Sections
Local NewsSeptember 29, 2024
60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Sept. 29, 1964

SPALDING — Artifacts of the decades that separated the Rev. Henry H. Spalding’s early missionary days from the jet age are strewn on the worn floor of an old frame building here. It was rescued from distruction this month by the Spalding Museum Foundation and Nez Perce National Historical Park Ass’n.

The partially dismatled building was moved Monday to a temporary location across from the Watson General Mercantile here. At one time it was believed to be the “home” for Kate and Susan McBeth, famed as Presbyterian missionaries among the Nez Perce Indians.

Guy A. Spurgeon, operator of a Lewiston housemoving service, moved the building up a dirt road from near the Spalding Presbyterian Church, where it has stood for so many years no one recalls its age exactly. Sam Waters, near whose house the old McBeth home had been, had planned to tear the whole thing down because it constituted a fire hazard. Part of the roof and one wall of the home is gone but sturdy old boards with their square nails are piled nearby and can be replaced.

———

COLFAX — A Colfax couple, Ed and Doris Major, won the first two places in the 8th annual hairdressers educational show here Sunday. Mrs. Major won first and her husband was second in the event, which was sponsored by the Palouse Hairdresser and Cosmetologist Ass’n. Third place winner was Lois Ogden, Clarkston.

All three will be entered in the state association’s state contest at Seattle Oct. 3-5.

Bunny Haase and Donna Weitz, both of Colfax, and Josephine Heninger, Clarkston, served as models for the winners. The contest was open to all members in the Palouse Empire.

