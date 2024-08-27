Today

The planet Saturn is 5 degrees to the moon's lower right this morning. The 75,000-mile-wide Saturn is the sixth planet from the sun and is made up of 74 percent hydrogen, 24 percent helium and small amounts of methane, ethane, and ammonia. The combination of methane, ethane and ammonia cause Saturn to appear a light tan in color. The rings of Saturn are made up of ice and rock chunks and are no more than a few hundred yards thick.

Friday

The Draconid meteor shower peaks tonight. These meteors are debris from comet 21P/Glacobini-Zinner. The meteors will be very slow moving and appear to be coming from the northern horizon so the moon will not interfere with watching them. At its peak you may see about 20 meteors per hour. The moon will be near the Beehive star cluster at about 2 a.m. The Beehive (M44) is the sky's finest open cluster and is easy to see through binoculars even from the city. Under darker skies, away from city lights, the Beehive can be seen with the naked eye.

Saturday

At 8:31 tonight, the star Algol in the constellation Perseus reaches its minimum brightness. Algol is a famous "eclipsing binary star," which means it's actually two stars orbiting each other. Tonight it will reach a magnitude of 3.4 and then will return to its maximum brightness of magnitude 2.1 in the next 2.87 days (2 days, 20 hours and 48 minutes).

Sunday

The moon, Venus and Regulus will form an attractive isosceles triangle this morning. Regulus, the heart of Leo the Lion, is located just 5 degrees to the right and slightly above the moon. The tail of Leo is formed by three stars that form a triangle to the left of Regulus. Using binoculars, look just below the bottom right star that forms the tail and you can see M65 and M66, which are two spiral galaxies.