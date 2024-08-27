Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OutdoorsOctober 7, 2004

Today

The planet Saturn is 5 degrees to the moon's lower right this morning. The 75,000-mile-wide Saturn is the sixth planet from the sun and is made up of 74 percent hydrogen, 24 percent helium and small amounts of methane, ethane, and ammonia. The combination of methane, ethane and ammonia cause Saturn to appear a light tan in color. The rings of Saturn are made up of ice and rock chunks and are no more than a few hundred yards thick.

Friday

The Draconid meteor shower peaks tonight. These meteors are debris from comet 21P/Glacobini-Zinner. The meteors will be very slow moving and appear to be coming from the northern horizon so the moon will not interfere with watching them. At its peak you may see about 20 meteors per hour. The moon will be near the Beehive star cluster at about 2 a.m. The Beehive (M44) is the sky's finest open cluster and is easy to see through binoculars even from the city. Under darker skies, away from city lights, the Beehive can be seen with the naked eye.

Saturday

At 8:31 tonight, the star Algol in the constellation Perseus reaches its minimum brightness. Algol is a famous "eclipsing binary star," which means it's actually two stars orbiting each other. Tonight it will reach a magnitude of 3.4 and then will return to its maximum brightness of magnitude 2.1 in the next 2.87 days (2 days, 20 hours and 48 minutes).

Sunday

The moon, Venus and Regulus will form an attractive isosceles triangle this morning. Regulus, the heart of Leo the Lion, is located just 5 degrees to the right and slightly above the moon. The tail of Leo is formed by three stars that form a triangle to the left of Regulus. Using binoculars, look just below the bottom right star that forms the tail and you can see M65 and M66, which are two spiral galaxies.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Monday

The moon is just 8 degrees to the lower left of Venus and 5 degrees above the largest planet, Jupiter. Notice the crescent of the moon lies nearly horizontal; this happens each autumn for the morning crescent and again in the spring for the evening crescent. Since the moon will reach the new moon phase Wednesday, tonight will probably be the last time to see it until Friday.

Tuesday

The Orionid meteor shower will peak Oct. 21. However, you can see some of these meteors now. These meteors come from the debris field of Comet Halley. Every October and May, the Earth passes through this debris field. The meteors will streak across the night sky extremely fast and some will be bright. About half the bright meteors will leave persistent trains or smoke trails. For these meteors you'll want to look to the eastern horizon at about 3 a.m.

Wednesday

The new moon phase occurs at 7:48 p.m. If you were in Hawaii or the western part of Alaska, you would be able to see a partial solar eclipse today. A total lunar eclipse will occur Oct. 28. From our area, when the moon rises it will already be in the total eclipse phase.

Viewing times for International Space Station

Not viewable until Oct. 15.

Related
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Boise man climbs every Idaho mountain
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Feds reverse plans on fixed climbing anchors in wilderness a...
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Keeping watch
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Idaho Department of Commerce opens applications for Wild Riv...
Related
Cheney tally part of 125th Christmas Bird Count
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Cheney tally part of 125th Christmas Bird Count
Back to nature in the heart of the city
OutdoorsDec. 22, 2024
Back to nature in the heart of the city
Avalanche-injured skier saved by GPS on phone
OutdoorsDec. 22, 2024
Avalanche-injured skier saved by GPS on phone
Steelhead Expo and Derby looks to create fishing buzz
OutdoorsDec. 22, 2024
Steelhead Expo and Derby looks to create fishing buzz
Outdoors briefs
OutdoorsDec. 22, 2024
Outdoors briefs
Company offers hunters another testing option for chronic wasting disease
OutdoorsDec. 15, 2024
Company offers hunters another testing option for chronic wasting disease
Report cites dysfunction of Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission
OutdoorsDec. 15, 2024
Report cites dysfunction of Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission
Yellowstone biologist takes birds under his wing
OutdoorsDec. 15, 2024
Yellowstone biologist takes birds under his wing
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy