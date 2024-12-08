10-year Montana study reveals moose insights, and some surprises

Moose numbers are stable to increasing in three regions selected as representative of Montana’s moose population, concluded a 10-year study conducted by Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

“So that was certainly good news,” said Nick DeCesare, an FWP biologist and lead scientist for the study.

Statewide, moose abundance based on hunter surveys was estimated at between 9,800 and 11,700 animals, with moose numbers averaging 10,380 between 2012-16 and 2021-23.

“Statistical estimates of abundance at this scale are unprecedented for moose in Montana and are encouraging for long-term monitoring over space and time,” concluded the study’s final report, “Ecology, population dynamics, and monitoring of moose in Montana.”

Started in 2013

The FWP study was launched in 2013 as moose strongholds, like the state of Minnesota, were seeing populations of the big, odd-looking ungulates crash.

In Montana there were reports of moose rubbing off their fur seeking relief from heavy tick loads. Necropsies of dead moose were revealing infestations of worms in their arteries. Hunters were worried about the increase in predator numbers as wolf and grizzly bear populations rose. And as a cold-adapted species, moose were facing shorter and warmer winters with less snow.

“I think when we were going into the study there really were some alarm bells sounding in Montana and in other parts of the Lower 48 where moose are kind of at that southern extent of their range,” DeCesare said.

Details

The 184-page report, now posted on FWP’s website, focused on cow moose populations in three different areas: the Cabinet-Salish mountains in northwest Montana, the Big Hole Valley in the southwest and the Rocky Mountain Front.

“There’s sort of different stories playing out in each area,” DeCesare said, because of variations in habitat, predators and rates of infection from parasites like winter ticks and arterial worms.

To find answers, the researchers made 229 captures of 193 adult female moose, attaching VHF- and GPS-telemetry collars to their necks to track the animals’ movements.

“One big take home we saw was there’s just kind of a consistent effect of nutrition on how well they’re doing in all aspects of their dynamics,” DeCesare said. “The survival of the adults was higher for animals in better nutritional condition, their ability to produce young every year was higher, and that includes both getting pregnant and having twins. And then we see a similar sort of pattern in the survival of calves, where animals in better condition are having higher quality calves that are living longer.”

DeCesare calls moose “selective generalists” when it comes to their dining preferences, with shrubs like willow and, in northwestern Montana, wild lilac making up a large part of their diet.

“Across their range, they can eat a lot of different foods,” he said. “But within a given local area, they can be pretty picky about what they’re eating.”

Of the different types of willow the scientists sampled for the study, DeCesare said summer forage was “the most correlated to how productive” the cow moose were.

Parasites

One of the biggest concerns going into the study was that Montana’s moose population may be facing serious threats from parasites, especially winter ticks and arterial worms.

Although winter ticks are taking a toll on moose populations in the northeastern United States, DeCesare and his colleagues weren’t commonly seeing similar afflictions in Montana. The captured animals with the highest tick loads were those living in areas with denser moose populations, shared winter range with deer and elk, decreased snow cover during fall and spring and warmer temperatures during spring and summer. This data came from pooled research with five other western states, the report noted.

The potential for less snow in the spring has “perhaps the highest potential” to lead to higher tick infections of moose across the West, the study said.

“The arterial worms are harder to study because an animal has to die to allow you to inspect their carotid arteries to know that they’re infected,” DeCesare said.

The worms, formally known as Elaeophora schneideri, were prevalent in moose found dead, the report showed.

“It’s still not so severe that those populations aren’t stable,” DeCesare said. “We don’t have an in-depth understanding of how arterial worms are affecting moose in ways that don’t just kill them, but there are results in that report to show that higher loads of those arterial worms are associated with mortality of these adult moose, especially in in the Big Hole study area.”

Predators

Based on camera traps that snapped more than 2.5 million images, the highest densities of black bears and wolves were found in the Cabinet-Salish study area. The region had the lowest calf survival rate (.36) of the three study areas. At birth, calves may weigh 25 to 35 pounds.

There were more grizzly bears along the Rocky Mountain Front, yet it had the highest calf survival rate (.41). Mountain lions were equally dense in the Cabinet-Salish and Rocky Mountain Front.

The adult moose studied were more likely to die from health-related mortalities (7.5% annually) than by wolves (1.1%), grizzly bears (.1%) and mountain lions (.1%). Human predation was higher (around 2%) in the Big Hole Valley where cow moose can be hunted, compared to an average of 1.4% hunter-caused mortalities annually in the other regions.