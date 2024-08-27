In Montana, private property rights are sacred, and several generations of family residency are oft-cited by locals to claim even greater privileges.

So it’s a crazy tale that a group of wealthy nonresident landowners succeeded in sabotaging Sweet Grass County ranchers Rick Jarrett and Alfred and Dorothy Anderson’s efforts about six years ago to have a wind farm built on their land.

“It was a modern-day range war in a warming West — a fight for power in its most elemental form,” wrote Amy Gamerman, author of a newly published book on Jarrett and the Andersons’ struggles and the forces involved.

“The Crazies: The Cattleman, the Wind Prospector, and A War Out West,” hit bookstores Jan. 7. The story is a raw, intricately detailed and often-disturbing examination of one moment in the state’s history that nevertheless says a lot about Montana’s past and the forces coalescing to rapidly change the present.

The book also provides greater insight into a story that largely flew under the media’s radar — with the exception of coverage in The Big Timber Pioneer — revealing how time to delve deeply into a tale can produce a richer, more nuanced story in an age when quick turnaround for publication online to generate “clicks” is too often emphasized.

The players

Opposing two wind farm proposals across a span of about 20 years were some deep-pocketed nonresident landowners. They cited concerns about noise, health hazards, devaluation of their property, the large wind turbines marring the viewshed and the blades’ potential for killing raptors.

Texas oil and gas billionaire Russell Gordy owns the 44,000-acre Rock Creek Ranch I, LTD, just one of several large ranches he has purchased. Gordy bought the Montana property in 2002 for $40 million, according to Gamerman’s reporting. On the property he built a 17,000-square-foot lodge at a cost of $15 million, complete with a helicopter landing pad, trout pond and two separate homes for his sons.

Although a NIMBY (not in my backyard) when it came to the wind farm, Gordy had no problem drilling for coalbed methane and fracking for oil on undeveloped Bureau of Land Management property in Colorado. He also owns surface and mineral rights on lands, including 37,644 acres in Illinois he leased for a coal mine.

“This was land he wasn’t afraid to mess up,” Gamerman wrote.

To the north, Whitney MacMillan, an heir to the agricultural giant Cargill, owned the Wild Eagle Mountain Ranch, LLC. When he died in 2020 he was America’s 128th-richest man with an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion.

Millionaire Las Vegas criminal defense attorney David Chesnoff, and his wife Diana, owned a slim section of Yellowstone River frontage. Chesnoff made a name for himself defending celebrities and other influential people.

The locals

Jarrett and Anderson, on the other side of the clash, were longtime locals; Jarrett’s great-great-grandfather homesteaded in the region in the 1880s.

Anderson’s father, Alfred Sr., bought two sections of land — one in Sweet Grass County and the other in adjoining Park County — in 1950. Alfred Sr. came to the U.S. as an infant with his Norwegian ancestors, settling in Wisconsin. At age 14, he rode the train to Big Timber, arriving in 1905. Together with his schoolteacher wife, Cora, they saved up to buy the property.

“I just came to have almost a sense of awe about these ranchers, how hard they work, how uncomplaining they are, how self-reliant, how there is just a tradition of self-reliance that is in some ways, very alien to me,” Gamerman said in a telephone interview from her Connecticut home office, surrounded by aeronautical, historic and road maps of Montana.

For Jarrett and Anderson, the wind farm was a way to create a new source of income, supplementing their struggling cattle, sheep and farming incomes. Jarrett had tried other ways to pay the bills, including an attempt at farming pheasants for bird hunters and hosting families for working ranch vacations. Neither panned out.

Hanging on

Yet both families hung on to their land, making do with what they had. Ranching was in their genes, even as many neighbors died or sold out, noting somewhat regretfully the prices they were offered by landowners like Gordy were too high to turn down.

To understand why the Jarretts and Andersons were so attached to their land, Gamerman said she looked at the story of how their ancestors arrived in the region.

Why were they traveling to Montana at such great personal cost, leaving lives that were so well established in other parts of the country? she questioned. “Why were they going literally out into the unknown this way?

“What you see is that a big driver has always been this incredible wealth of natural resources.”

The surplus of wind between Big Timber and Livingston is the natural resource that prompted wildcat wind energy developer Marty Wilde to first approach Jarrett about a wind farm. It was Wilde’s research on the wind supply that prompted proposals from corporations willing to invest in the wind farms.

Nurturing a hunch

Gamerman first became interested in the story by an off-hand comment Gordy made while she was interviewing him as a contributor to the Wall Street Journal writing a 2017 story for the real-estate section on his ranches. His remark about a neighbor proposing to build a wind farm across the fence from where Gordy was considering rebuilding a hot springs resort along the Yellowstone River stuck with her.

Two years later, out of curiosity, an online search revealed the lawsuit. A call to Jarrett’s attorney, two-time Democratic candidate for Congress Monica Tranel, was serendipitous. Tranel provided a copy of the court transcript for a three-day hearing.

It was dense reading, but Gamerman was hooked.

“I can’t believe this all happened,” Gamerman said. “Each one of these people who’s involved in this conflict is this extraordinary, larger than life figure. Each one of these people could be their own book.”

For months Gamerman contemplated investigating the story further as the subject for her first book, but she was plagued by doubts, including that she still had three of her four children living at home. How would she find the time?

After finding a young agent to represent her book proposal, Gamerman made her pitch to different publishing houses. Some were skeptical she could get the wealthy landowners to talk. There was also skepticism among the New York publishing world regarding a story about the West, she noted, a region the East Coast doesn’t pay attention to, for the most part. The hit television series “Yellowstone” may have helped seal the deal, bringing the fictional tale of a well-to-do Montana rancher, played by Kevin Costner, to a national and international audience.

Five years ago, Gamerman signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster. After that, the book would “consume” her life.

“I sensed it was going to be a good story, but it was so much more than I could know at that time,” she said.

Visit to Big Timber

Gamerman made her first in-person attempts to learn about the story’s varied characters in February 2020 by visiting Big Timber. By then, court proceedings had snuffed most of the life out of Wilde’s second attempt to build a wind farm near the base of the Crazy Mountains.