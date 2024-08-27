Inside outdoors briefs

Idaho tech hunting group finalized

Two dozen people will sit on Idaho’s Hunting and Advanced Technology working group and advise the Idaho Fish and Game Commission on ways to balance fair chase hunting ethics with ever-evolving scopes, cameras and other gadgets.

The 24 members were chosen from a huge pool of people from across the state who applied. The group will meet for the first time from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game headquarters office in Boise.

“We’re humbled that more than 750 people applied to be on this working group, many of which were highly qualified. While we can’t have them all on the working group, we really appreciate their interest,” said Ellary TuckerWilliams, Fish and Game’s legislative and community engagement coordinator, in a news release. “It shows how important this topic is to hunters, and why the Fish and Game Commission wants to hear from them about technology in hunting.”

According to the news release, the agency attempted to ensure each region of the state was represented as well as various preferred methods of hunting, ages and opinions on the use of technology in hunting. More information about the group and its meeting schedule is available at idfg.idaho.gov/hat-working-group. The meetings are open to the public.

The following people are members of the committee (members from north central Idaho are listed in bold text):

Kimberly Johnson, Kellogg

Dillon Halverson, St. Maries

Kevin Rogers, Post Falls

Jason Topp, Sagle

Halli Hemmingway, Potlatch

Jeff Shinn, White Bird

Larry Hatter, Grangeville

Tim Frost, Boise

Nathan Guy, Nampa

Chelsea Merriman, Boise