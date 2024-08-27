Inside outdoors briefs

Idaho tech hunting group finalized
Two dozen people will sit on Idaho’s Hunting and Advanced Technology working group and advise the Idaho Fish and Game Commission on ways to balance fair chase hunting ethics with ever-evolving scopes, cameras and other gadgets.
The 24 members were chosen from a huge pool of people from across the state who applied. The group will meet for the first time from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game headquarters office in Boise.
“We’re humbled that more than 750 people applied to be on this working group, many of which were highly qualified. While we can’t have them all on the working group, we really appreciate their interest,” said Ellary TuckerWilliams, Fish and Game’s legislative and community engagement coordinator, in a news release. “It shows how important this topic is to hunters, and why the Fish and Game Commission wants to hear from them about technology in hunting.”
According to the news release, the agency attempted to ensure each region of the state was represented as well as various preferred methods of hunting, ages and opinions on the use of technology in hunting. More information about the group and its meeting schedule is available at idfg.idaho.gov/hat-working-group. The meetings are open to the public.
The following people are members of the committee (members from north central Idaho are listed in bold text):
Kimberly Johnson, Kellogg
Dillon Halverson, St. Maries
Kevin Rogers, Post Falls
Jason Topp, Sagle
Halli Hemmingway, Potlatch
Jeff Shinn, White Bird
Larry Hatter, Grangeville
Tim Frost, Boise
Nathan Guy, Nampa
Chelsea Merriman, Boise
Jason Carr, Boise
Alex Martin, Nampa
Ken Crane, Jerome
Nicole Swafford, Twin Falls
Jeremiah Mani, Albion
Tal Samson, Pocatello
Jeff Choules, Pocatello
William Job, Pocatello
Derick Attebury, Idaho Falls
Matt Borg, Idaho Falls
Rob Thornberry, Idaho Falls
Doug Talbot, Idaho Falls
Bryce Oldemeyer, Challis
Dustin Webster, Challis
Idaho Fish and Game seeking comments on proposed rules
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking public comments on several proposed rules.
They include the use of bait in areas grizzly bears may be present; required bear identification tests for black bear hunters; minor elk zone boundary modifications; and expansion of limits on walleye, pike and lake trout in certain locations. More information is available at bit.ly/3BHpApa. Written comments will be accepted through Oct. 23.