Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OutdoorsOctober 13, 2024

Inside outdoors briefs

Idaho tech hunting group finalized

Two dozen people will sit on Idaho’s Hunting and Advanced Technology working group and advise the Idaho Fish and Game Commission on ways to balance fair chase hunting ethics with ever-evolving scopes, cameras and other gadgets.

The 24 members were chosen from a huge pool of people from across the state who applied. The group will meet for the first time from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game headquarters office in Boise.

“We’re humbled that more than 750 people applied to be on this working group, many of which were highly qualified. While we can’t have them all on the working group, we really appreciate their interest,” said Ellary TuckerWilliams, Fish and Game’s legislative and community engagement coordinator, in a news release. “It shows how important this topic is to hunters, and why the Fish and Game Commission wants to hear from them about technology in hunting.”

According to the news release, the agency attempted to ensure each region of the state was represented as well as various preferred methods of hunting, ages and opinions on the use of technology in hunting. More information about the group and its meeting schedule is available at idfg.idaho.gov/hat-working-group. The meetings are open to the public.

The following people are members of the committee (members from north central Idaho are listed in bold text):

Kimberly Johnson, Kellogg

Dillon Halverson, St. Maries

Kevin Rogers, Post Falls

Jason Topp, Sagle

Halli Hemmingway, Potlatch

Jeff Shinn, White Bird

Larry Hatter, Grangeville

Tim Frost, Boise

Nathan Guy, Nampa

Chelsea Merriman, Boise

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Jason Carr, Boise

Alex Martin, Nampa

Ken Crane, Jerome

Nicole Swafford, Twin Falls

Jeremiah Mani, Albion

Tal Samson, Pocatello

Jeff Choules, Pocatello

William Job, Pocatello

Derick Attebury, Idaho Falls

Matt Borg, Idaho Falls

Rob Thornberry, Idaho Falls

Doug Talbot, Idaho Falls

Bryce Oldemeyer, Challis

Dustin Webster, Challis

Idaho Fish and Game seeking comments on proposed rules

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking public comments on several proposed rules.

They include the use of bait in areas grizzly bears may be present; required bear identification tests for black bear hunters; minor elk zone boundary modifications; and expansion of limits on walleye, pike and lake trout in certain locations. More information is available at bit.ly/3BHpApa. Written comments will be accepted through Oct. 23.

Advertisement
Related
OutdoorsOct. 13
Idaho woman has sights set high
OutdoorsOct. 13
From mountain tragedy to new life
OutdoorsOct. 13
Check stations, self-service kiosks to open for CWD testing
OutdoorsOct. 6
Regaining access to Rattlesnake Mountain
Related
Collaborative forms to craft public lands legislation for Idaho Panhandle
OutdoorsOct. 6
Collaborative forms to craft public lands legislation for Idaho Panhandle
He’s growing older and closer to nature
OutdoorsOct. 6
He’s growing older and closer to nature
Fall fishing: It's no longer just about steelhead
OutdoorsSep. 26
Fall fishing: It's no longer just about steelhead
Tracking night into day
OutdoorsSep. 26
Tracking night into day
Favorable conditions should mean good hunting for upland fans
OutdoorsSep. 26
Favorable conditions should mean good hunting for upland fans
Report: North American spring duck count up 5%
OutdoorsSep. 26
Report: North American spring duck count up 5%
Falling into place: Autumn brings abundant hunting and fishing opportunity
OutdoorsSep. 26
Falling into place: Autumn brings abundant hunting and fishing opportunity
Fair chase vs. high tech
OutdoorsSep. 26
Fair chase vs. high tech
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy