Brumation explained

What happens to Idaho snakes during the winter?

The Idaho Fish and Game office in Nampa spoke with the Idaho Statesman over the phone to tell us about what is known as the “brumation process.”

What happens to snakes during brumation?

Jamie Utz, a wildlife diversity biologist at the Nampa regional office of Idaho Fish and Game, described brumation as hibernation for reptiles and other amphibians.

“People who are familiar with hibernation know that classic example of a bear that goes to sleep for the winter time; reptiles are a bit different,” Utz said. “They will occasionally wake up throughout the winter, especially if it’s warm and sunny. They will get something to drink and then they’ll go back into their kind of suspended state.”

The biologist explained snakes are more likely to find something to drink rather than hunt for food during brumation to avoid exerting too much energy.

According to the Idaho government website, the two types of rattlesnakes in the Gem State are prairie rattlesnakes in central Idaho, and western rattlesnakes in the south and western portions of Idaho.