How made-in-Washington snowboards still conquer the slopes

SEQUIM, Wash. — Pick up any snowboard and odds are it was made overseas, which means board designers are typically far removed from production.

That’s not the case at Mervin Manufacturing, a factory in Sequim where the minds behind the GNU and Lib Tech brands of snowboards walk just a few paces to the assembly line instead of emailing their ideas thousands of miles away. This 40-year-old brainchild of a Burien kid turned snowboarding pioneer is a rare domestic manufacturing success story and innovator for its environmental practices that continue to push the boundaries of board sports.

With 23% of U.S. market share for boards priced above $500 according to Snowsports Industries America figures, Mervin Manufacturing’s wares are no bespoke product at what amounts to North America’s largest snowboard factory. You can buy them off the shelf at evo, REI and Sturtevants. Pay attention in the lift lines this season and you’ll see the bright yellow Skate Banana, black-and-white T.Rice Orca and Mervin-made Roxy snowboards holding their own among the snowboarders rocking Burton and Jones underfoot.

Granted, Mervin can’t compete on price alone with the lower labor cost of overseas manufacturing. Salomon’s entry-level made-in-China Pulse snowboard runs $370, for example, while a made-in-Sequim Skate Banana goes for $580. Today both Lib Tech and GNU are higher-end performance boards for seasoned riders looking to up their game. In addition to designing boards for world-famous professional snowboarders like Travis Rice and Jamie Lynn, Mervin-made boards led Jamie Anderson and Kaitlyn Farrington to Team USA gold medals in slopestyle and halfpipe, respectively, at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Yet despite hanging with the snow sports industry heavyweights, Mervin’s culture hasn’t strayed significantly from its earliest days when Mike Olson, 60, made his first snowboard at Burien’s Sylvester Junior High School in December 1978. A passionate skateboarder and skier who combined those two hobbies in shop class, he later joined forces with surf buddy Pete Saari, 60, and they turned their shared passion into a career. To this day, Mervin’s commitment to made-in-Washington stems from the sheer satisfaction the team derives from making boards on its own terms.

“We’re in love with snowboards and surfboards,” Saari said. “What keeps Mike, myself and a lot of our people engaged in our company is just that excitement of building a new board.”

Surf and snow

On a clear winter day the Olympic Mountains’ snow-capped peaks are visible on the way to Mervin Manufacturing, which occupies over 60,000 square feet in a Sequim industrial park. The company has operated out of this complex since 1995, but easy access to the snow isn’t the primary attraction. The peninsula’s lone ski area, Hurricane Ridge, only operates on weekends.

Instead, it’s the small town’s proximity to waves on the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Pacific Coast that lured Olson and Saari from Seattle, where they initially ran Mervin Manufacturing’s operations, making snowboards and skateboards until 2005.

Olson made his first snowboard inspired by a photo of a Sims Ski Board, a skateboard deck affixed to a surfboard. In 1984, he dropped out of Pacific Lutheran University to pursue boardmaking full time and launched the GNU brand. By then he had added surfboards to his repertoire and even took on sailboards, latching onto the Columbia River Gorge windsurfing craze. Anything to keep the boardmaking dream afloat.

A mutual friend named Mervin (hence the company name) introduced Olson to Saari in 1985 while surfing on the Washington coast, back when the Pacific Northwest surf scene included only a handful of die-hards willing to brave the cold water. (Today with the advent of warmer wet suits, cold water surfing is considerably more popular.) Like Olson, Saari was also a skier — they both taught at The Summit at Snoqualmie — though a reluctant snowboarder. But while other friends bailed on the snowboarding business, convinced it would never take off, Saari took the leap and joined him.

While production fluctuates yearly depending on consumer demand, Mervin Manufacturing makes around 100,000 units annually including surfboards, wakeboards and snowskates (like a skateboard on snow). Snowboards represent the lion’s share, accounting for 80% of Mervin Manufacturing’s global sales. But for Olson and Saari, the swell and the snow are two sides of the same coin.

“When you’re surfing, you might be thinking about snowboards, and when you’re on the chairlift, you might be thinking about the next surfboard you’re building,” Saari said.

For those with an all-season passion for board sports, Washington is one of the few places in the world that offers reasonable proximity to both snow and surf. Mervin operates a four-day workweek and the Sequim complex typically clears out on winter weekends as many of its 120 employees head to their preferred Cascade ski areas. From Mount Baker to Mount Hood and everywhere in between, Mervin employees are plugged into the Pacific Northwest snowboard scene, while sponsored riders show off Lib Tech and GNU boards around the world.

Collectively, feedback on board design and style observations from ski towns filter back to Sequim — making this quiet retirement haven an unlikely but significant outpost of snowboard culture far from the other two North American hubs of snowboard manufacturing in Denver and eastern Québec.

“We’re able to stay current and engaged these days between social media, our employees and our pro riders,” Saari said. “And we’re able to stay relevant because we’re so passionate. We’re such nerds about snowboard, ski, surf and skate culture that we’ve become our own hub.”