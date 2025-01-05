Sections
The Region
OutdoorsJanuary 5, 2025

Outdoors briefs

Tribune
A two-story spawning and sorting building allows elevation to send fish through tubes to the desired raceways and allows for trucks to be loaded with fish to release at the rebuilt Oxbow Hatchery along the Snake River in eastern Oregon.
A two-story spawning and sorting building allows elevation to send fish through tubes to the desired raceways and allows for trucks to be loaded with fish to release at the rebuilt Oxbow Hatchery along the Snake River in eastern Oregon.Idaho Fish and Game

Idaho Power Co. rebuilds Oxbow Hatchery

HALFWAY, Ore. — Idaho Power Co. recently rebuilt its aging Oxbow Hatchery near the dam of the same name along the Snake River at the upper end of Hells Canyon.

The salmon and steelhead hatchery is one of four, including Rapid River Hatchery near Riggins, that the power company operates to compensate for fish wiped out by the construction of its three-dam Hells Canyon Complex.

New paper salmon cards will be altered

BOISE — Idaho salmon and steelhead anglers who use paper permits will notice they have a new look this year.

According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the agency eliminated the requirement to notch the permits to mark the date that a particular fish was caught. Instead, anglers can now record the data with an ink pen. The new salmon cards require anglers to indicate if they caught a chinook or coho and whether the fish had a clipped or unclipped adipose fin.

Anglers can also elect to use electronic salmon and steelhead permits, or E-tags, on their smartphones.

Winter steelheading the topic of flycasters’ meeting

Chris Duke, of Pullman, will talk about winter steelhead fishing during a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday evening at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.

The meeting begins with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by a no-host dinner at 6 and then Duke’s presentation. Visitors are encouraged to attend.

