Outdoors briefs

Idaho Power Co. rebuilds Oxbow Hatchery

HALFWAY, Ore. — Idaho Power Co. recently rebuilt its aging Oxbow Hatchery near the dam of the same name along the Snake River at the upper end of Hells Canyon.

The salmon and steelhead hatchery is one of four, including Rapid River Hatchery near Riggins, that the power company operates to compensate for fish wiped out by the construction of its three-dam Hells Canyon Complex.

New paper salmon cards will be altered

BOISE — Idaho salmon and steelhead anglers who use paper permits will notice they have a new look this year.