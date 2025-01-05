The eagles have landed

It doesn’t take long to spot a bald eagle along the Lake Coeur d’Alene shoreline in December, with hundreds of birds flocking to the area to feast during the annual kokanee salmon spawn.

Indeed, the first thing greeting visitors to Higgens Point is the crisp smell of rain coupled with decaying fish as thousands of dead kokanee pile up on rocky beaches. The eagles and their eager human observers don’t seem to mind.

Jerry Vick, 62, treks from Hayden to visit the eagles around once a week while they are in the area. He described recently as a “wonderful cloudy day.”

“You don’t have to go very far to see some wonderful things in the world,” Vick said.

An eagle perched stock-still in a pine tree just ahead, and another soared over the lake.

The eagles would “talk” every so often, Vick said, but for the most part were silent. A hobby photographer, he quickly snapped photos of any eagle that gave him the chance.

He was not the only photographer in the area.

People dressed head to toe in camouflaged outdoor gear walked cameras with footlong lenses and tripods to cliffside clearings, while more casual viewers brought their handhelds.

Ted and Noreen Thomas celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary looking at the eagles, driving over from Moses Lake to do so. Noreen had seen others’ photos of the birds on social media.