SALEM, Ore. A ban on salmon fishing this year could kill off much of the ocean charter business in Oregon, operators said Saturday.

''This is disastrous for the coast,'' Rosalind MacArthur of Newport Sportfishing said. ''There's absolutely nothing for us.''

Faced with declining salmon runs, the Pacific Fishery Management Council decided Friday it had to prohibit ocean fishing for any salmon off Washington and northern Oregon this year.

MacArthur said t

he council and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife both know the action means ''absolutely that 60 percent of the charter boats will go under.''

But many charter operators said they weren't surprised by the council's decision after the 13-day sport season last year the shortest ever and warnings from department biologists that 1994 would be worse.

''It's going to be touch-and-go, but we're doing what we can,'' said Russ Sisley, the owner of South Beach Charters in Newport. ''We might all be taking summer vacations

that we don't want to.''