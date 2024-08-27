The dry weather is blamed in part on El Nino, a Spanish word meaning ''little boy'' that refers to a weather pattern occurring every three to seven years. A warming of ocean waters off Peru changes atmospheric jet streams, affecting weather in an area stretching from South America's Pacific Coast to Alaska.

In the Northwest, El Nino brings drier weather in the winter as jet streams steer clouds carrying rain and snow away from the area.

El Nino is likely to leave in coming months, said Ken Holmes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane.

''We're looking for a more typical summer weather pattern than we've seen in the past,'' Holmes said.

Despite the Inland Northwest's dry winter, southern British Columbia received high snowfall. As a result, the Columbia River is predicted to flow at 100 percent of normal this summer at the point where it enters Washington from Canada.

However, most rivers in northern Idaho and northeastern and central Washington are forecast to run at below-normal levels.

Ma

ny southern Washington rivers fared well because of a late winter storm that dumped up to four feet of snow in the Cascades and in the Blue Mountains.