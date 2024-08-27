Coco is a little white poodle. She came to see me because of a minor problem, but her owner mentioned something else during the visit.

He said that once in a while, for a few days, she seems reluctant or unable to jump up on the chair or sofa. She looks like she wants to, but can't. This is sometimes a sign of pain in the spine, either in the back or the neck.

There are little fibrous disks between each pair of vertebrae in the spine. In dogs, as in humans, these disks get less flexible with age. Sometimes they get ''squashed'' and pieces of the disk may get pushed up

against the spinal cord, or against nerve roots, and cause pain.

I suggested to Coco's owner that the next time she has one of these spells, he may gently push down on the spine and muscles in her back, between her shoulders and hindquarters. If the muscles seem tense and painful, that could be an indication of a back problem. He could also check for neck pain by lifting her chin, or lifting her hindquarters to see if she keeps her head up. Normally, if you lift a dog's rear end up high, he will flex his neck up to keep his head in a normal position, relative to the ground.

This may be helpful to other people too. Back problems are notorious in dachshunds, and commonly occur in poodles and other small breeds. You may want to push on your dog's back and flex his neck a few times when he is normal, so that you will be more likely to be able to spot an abnormal reaction.

There are other home examinations that could prove helpful. The heart rate is an important part of any physical examination, but the heart rate of a dog or cat in a veterinary exam room is usually a lot higher than under normal conditions at home.

You can hear the heart, at least in a larger dog, if you can ease up on him while he is lying on the floor snoozing, and put your ear to his chest. You may have a stethoscope, and if you don't, you may want to b

uy one. You can probably get an adequate stethoscope for about $15 at larger drugstores.

Put your ear, or the stethoscope, against the dog's chest on the left side, just behind the elbow. You should be able to hear the ''lub-dub ... lub-dub ... lub-dub'' sound of the heart. Don't be alarmed if there seem to be long pauses, sometimes, between beats. A dog's heart normally speeds up considerably when he inhales and slows down when he exhales.

To get the heart rate, look at your watch or a clock, and count the number of ''lubs'' (or ''dubs,'' but not both) in 15 seconds. Multiply this number by four to get the number of beats per minute.

The resting heart rate is valuable information in coughing dogs, dogs who faint sporadically, and dogs with heart problems.

Fainting is a problem in some dogs. Veterinarians don't usually get to see these episodes, unless they really happen often. If your dog faints, collapses, or s