StoriesJanuary 18, 1995

Big names, salaries in expansion draft

The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars will have some high-profile, high-priced veterans such as Steve Buerlein, William (Refrigerator) Perry, Chris Doleman, Desmond Howard and Gary Clark available in the NFL expansion draft.

Kelvin Martin, who caught 113 passes in the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, was

among six players the team has offered for the Feb. 15 expansion draft. The others were tight end Ferrell Edmunds, linebacker David Brandon, wide receiver Terrence Warren, cornerback Orlando Watters and defensive lineman Tyrone Rodgers.

Except for AFC champion San Diego and NFC champion San Francisco, teams were required to turn over six names each for the expansion pool by Tuesday noon EST. The Chargers and 49ers will add their players after the Super Bowl.

Although the names will not be released until Thursday, a number of them became known.

Teams may not offer more than one player with more than 10 years of experience, nor more than one player who was placed on the club's injured-reserve list after the start of the 1994 season.

No established NFL team will lose more than three players to the draft, and once a team loses a player, it can withdraw one of its unprotected players. Jacksonville and Carolina must draft at least 30 players but no more than 42.

Lubick withdraws as Miami candidate

MIAMI Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick withdrew Tuesday as a candidate for the Miami Hurricanes' vacancy, throwing the job search wide open.

Lubick, a former Miami assistant, had been regarded as the front-runner to succeed Dennis Erickson.

Lubick is expected to sign a contract extension that will increase his pay at Colorado State to $115,000. Erickson made $550,000 last season at Miami.

Six days into the search that Dee hoped to conclude this week, the only known candidates were two NFL assistants and a Division I-AA coach, Jim Tressel of Youngstown State.

Elks Club Hoop Shoot winners advance

Nate Eicher and Nathan Martin, both of Lewiston, each made 20 of 25 free throws to win their respective divisions in the Elks Club Hoop Shoot at Lewiston Saturday.

They join four other age group winners who now will compete in the district competition at Moscow on Jan. 28. The six winners from district then advance to state competition.

Other winners Saturday were Travis Picchena, Cami Kalbfleisch and Rachelle Gill of Lewiston and Jade Spencer of Lapwai.

The top three placers in each division will be awarded trophies at the Lewiston Elks Club on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Students and parents are invited to attend a dinner at the club prior to the presentations.

BOYS

Age 8-9 1, Travis Picchena, Lewiston, 18. 2, Chris Blair, Juliaetta, 17. 3, Tyson Larson, Asotin, 14.

10-11 1, Nathan Martin, Lewiston, 20. 2, Lucas McIntosh, Weippe. 3, Ben Hechtner, Lewiston.

12-13 1, Nate Eichner, Juliaetta, 20. 2, Steve Storey, Lewiston, 19. 3, Jason Hacker, Lewiston, 18.

GIRLS

Age 8-9 1, Jade Spencer, Lapwai, 13. 2, Kassie Lauifenberg, Lewiston, 11. 3, Amy Broemeling, Lewiston, 10.

10-11 1, Cami Kalbfleisch, Lewiston, 12. 2, Kelly Kinyon, Lewiston, 11. 3, Samee Ledgerwood, Pomeroy, 10.

12-13 1, Rachelle Gill, Lewiston, 16. 2, Tami JeanBlanc, Orofino, 13. 3, Jessie Bonner, Pierce, 9.

Virginia, Michigan meet in Pigskin

CLEVELAND Virginia will play Michigan in the 1995 preseason Pigskin Classic on Aug. 26.

The Pigskin Classic is one of two preseason football games sponsored by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. The association announced two weeks ago that Michigan had been selected to play host to the game. It has been played in Anaheim, Calif., the past five years.

The game will be held at Michigan Stadium.

