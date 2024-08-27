Buser captures 22nd Iditarod

NOME, Alaska Martin Buser won the 22nd Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in record time Tuesday night, becoming the third person to win the 1,100-mile mushing marathon more than once.

Buser and his dog team trotted under the burled arch on Nome's historic Front Street at 10:04 p.m., unoffically about 10 days, 13 hours and 4 minutes after the March 5 start in downtown Anchorage.

The victory earned the Swiss-born musher $50,000 from a total purse of $300,000.

''I think we're at the stage where the program is working,'' Buser said.

The performance, in near-ideal weather conditions, beat the previous record of 10:15:38 set in 1993 by Jeff King by about 21/2 hours. King was running hard to hold onto third place this year behind Buser and Rick Mackey.

Prep All-Star games tonight

The District II All-Star North-South Basketball Games will be played tonight at Lewis-Clark State's Warrior Gym.

The girls

will play at 6 p.m. that night, followed by the boys at 8.

The annual event will pit the best of the 1993-94 seniors from District II. Area coaches selected the players.

GIRLS North Heather Owen, Kelli Johnson and Tiffany Richards (Moscow), Katie

Moser (Genesee), Kara Fenwick, Callie Strong and Robin Wood (Troy), Angie Bedard (Orofino), Aundi Howerton (Kendrick), Heather Nelson and Sunny Duffy (Timberline), Natalie Hines (Potlatch).

Co-coaches Sally Greene (Moscow) and Bobbi Hazeltine (Troy).

South Sarah Schumaker (Culdesac), Kim Frei, Kari Harris and Sid Schraufnagel (Lewiston), Robin Berg, Whitney Wimer and Krista Gresham (Grangeville), Shannon Jackson (Kamiah), Bridget Lyons (CVHS), Lisa Rehder and Jessica Funke (Prairie), Kasey Wells (Lapwai).

Co-coaches Skip Hall (Grangeville) and Dave Snodgrass (CVHS).

BOYS North Jesse Thomas (Troy), Chad Heimgartner (Kendrick), Donny Stamper and Bo Bonner (Orofino), Brad Stout (Genesee), A.J

. Armstrong, Terry Haddock and Jason Largent (Potlatch), Wade Latta (Deary), Brett Jones (Moscow), Rocky Barlow and Kelly Teed (Timberline).

Co-coaches Clarke Bradley (Kendrick) and Jerry Nelsen (Orofino).

South Michael Syron (CVHS), Greg Branson (Nezperce), Matt Ott (Culdesac), Justin Adams and Rob Rainville (Lewiston), Wayne Shears (Prairie), Zak Tomlinson (Grangeville), Chad Zenner (Highland), Scott Talbert and Sun Herrera (Kamiah), David Cunningham and Aaron Gould (Lapwai).

Co-coaches Oscar Salinas (CVHS) and Jerry Uhling (Highland).

Asotin, Pomeroy top All-BML

Asotin and Pomeroy each placed one boy and one girl on the All-Blue Mountain League basketball teams.

Asotin's Monica Eggleston and Pomeroy's Rachel Ruchert were selected to the girls' first team while the Panthers' Sean Farmer and the Pirates' John Cassetto graced the boys' first team.

Receiving second-team recognition were Asotin's Heather Faught, Rob Tetwiler, J.R. Blankinship and Jason Butler.

ALL-BLUE MOUNTAIN LEAGUE GIRLS First team Monica Eggleston, Asotin; Angela Barron, Dayton; Shannon Wyatt, Waitsburg; Rachel Ruchert, Pomeroy; Tammy Young Pomeroy.