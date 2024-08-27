FILE ¿ This Aug. 5, 2008, file photo, shows the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building Phoenix. The Homeland Security Department expects applications for high-skilled immigration visas to outpace the available supply in a matter of days, one of the fastest runs on the much-sought-after work permits in years and a sign of continued economic recovery amid new hiring by U.S. technology companies. The urgent race for such visas _ highly desired by Microsoft, Apple, Google and other leading technology companies _ coincides with congressional plans to increase the number available to tech-savvy foreigners. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Associated Press