StoriesApril 8, 1994

Tribune and Associated Press

BOISE Natalie Hines, daughter of James and Janet Hines of Potlatch, is one of five young women to receive the 1994 Idaho Governor's Cup Scholarship.

''We don't even have a token male in this group, and the reason why is they just couldn't compete,'' Gov. Cecil Andrus quipped Thursday in announcing the awards for outstanding Idaho high school students planning to continue their educations at Idaho universities and colleges.

Hines is graduating from Potlatch High School this spring and plans to

study mathematics and pre-medicine at the University of Idaho. She has a 4.0 grade-point average and has been active in many extra-curricular activities.

The winners, all with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages and at the top of their graduating classes, were chosen from among more than 200 applicants for the scholarships, worth about $12,000 each over four years.

Andrus established the Gove

rnor's Cup program in 1987 to help stem the ''brain drain'' of Idaho's top high school graduates leaving to attend out-of-state institutions. A total of 35 full scholarships have now been awarded.

''These young people represent the very best and brightest our Idaho high schools produce,'' Andrus said. ''They are not only outstanding students, but genuine leaders in their schools and communitie

s. They are Idaho's most valuable resource.''

This year's other four winners are:

*Amy Baldwin of Boise, graduating from Capital High School and planning to study pharmacy at

Idaho State University.

*Jamie McGuire of Boise, graduating from Borah High School and planning to study accounting at Boise State University.

*Leslea Miller of Homedale, graduating from Homedale High School and planning to study chemistry and biology at Albertson College of Caldwell.

*Staci Largent of Boise, graduating from Meridian High School and planning to study mathematics and engineering or physical therapy at Albertson College of Idaho.

Story Tags
Education
