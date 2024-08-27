A 67-year-old Lewiston woman died in a fire Sunday morning in her family home at 715 10th street.

Bernetta Jackson was unable to escape the early morning blaze and was discovered near a window by firefighters.

Jackson's husband, William G. Jackson, co-owner with her of Lewiston's Good Health Inc. store, was able to crawl out of the house with the assistance of a neighbor, but he did suffer smoke inhalation and minor burns to both arms.

He is hospitalized at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

The fire scene investigation confirmed Jackson's account of what occurred.

Jackson said he awoke and found his bathrobe burning on the nightstand beside his bed.

He believed the robe ignited from being placed to close to a lamp that had been left on.

He tried to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful.