A 67-year-old Lewiston woman died in a fire Sunday morning in her family home at 715 10th street.
Bernetta Jackson was unable to escape the early morning blaze and was discovered near a window by firefighters.
Jackson's husband, William G. Jackson, co-owner with her of Lewiston's Good Health Inc. store, was able to crawl out of the house with the assistance of a neighbor, but he did suffer smoke inhalation and minor burns to both arms.
He is hospitalized at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.
The fire scene investigation confirmed Jackson's account of what occurred.
Jackson said he awoke and found his bathrobe burning on the nightstand beside his bed.
He believed the robe ignited from being placed to close to a lamp that had been left on.
He tried to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful.
During their escape attempt, Bernetta became separated from William and was unable to exit
the building.
She was apparently overcome by smoke and perished in the fire.
Family and neighbors said she was very fond of her eight cats and believe she may have been trying to rescue them.
When the Lewiston Fire Department arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., flames were visible from both the north and south sides of the residence, evidence that the fire was burning completely throughout the house, said Lewiston Fire Marshal David Oglesbee.
The inside of the house was filled with smoke and flames.
The large Normal Hill home near the high school has been in the Jackson family for decades, according to neighbor Jim W. Grow Jr.
''They lived there forever. Mrs. Jackson was really a nice lady, everybody loved her,'' Grow said. ''It's a terrible tragedy to have this happen to a family.''