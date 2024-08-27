Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesJanuary 21, 1994

PULLMAN Debbie Sporcich iced two free throws with nine-tenths of a second remaining and Sara Wilson scored 16 points to lead the Oregon Ducks to a come-from-behind 70-69 win over Washington State on Thursday night in a women's basketball game at Bohler Gym.

Center Camille Thompson and guard Susie Jarosch each scored 16 to lead the Cougars (1-4, 6-8) in the Pacific-10 Conference game. Oregon improved to 2-2 and 8-5.

Sporcich finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but said she wasn't the ideal Duck to be at the foul line with the game in the balance.

''I wasn't having one of my best games,'' the senior from Pasco sa

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

id.

OREGON (70) Debbie Sporcich 6-15 3-4 15, Jessica Schutt 5-11 2-3 14, Sara Wilson 5-7 6-8 16, Cindie Edamura 1-5 0-0 2, Missy Croshaw 3-10 0-0 8, Karen Healea 3-7 2-2 10, Debbie Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Jenny Sandvold 0-0 0-0 0, Sandie Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Arianne Boyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 16-21 70.

WASHINGTON STATE (69) Jenni Ruff 4-9 3-4 12, Amy Saneholtz 2-5 0-0 4, Camille Thompson 8-16 0-0 16, Susie Jarosch 4-8 4-4 16, Kelli Kronberger 5-9 0-0 13, Kireen Ellis 3-7 0-1 6, Dawn Gronewoller 1-2 0-0 2, Kristin Erickson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 7-9 69.

Halftime score Washington State 37, Oregon 28. 3-point goals Schutt 2, Croshaw 2, Healea 2, Ruff 1, Jarosch 4, Kronberger 3. Fouled out Saneholtz, Jarosch. Total fouls Oregon 14, WSU 20. Technical fouls none. Att. 622.

Story Tags
College
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy