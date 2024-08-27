PULLMAN Debbie Sporcich iced two free throws with nine-tenths of a second remaining and Sara Wilson scored 16 points to lead the Oregon Ducks to a come-from-behind 70-69 win over Washington State on Thursday night in a women's basketball game at Bohler Gym.

Center Camille Thompson and guard Susie Jarosch each scored 16 to lead the Cougars (1-4, 6-8) in the Pacific-10 Conference game. Oregon improved to 2-2 and 8-5.

Sporcich finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but said she wasn't the ideal Duck to be at the foul line with the game in the balance.

''I wasn't having one of my best games,'' the senior from Pasco sa