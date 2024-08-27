PULLMAN Debbie Sporcich iced two free throws with nine-tenths of a second remaining and Sara Wilson scored 16 points to lead the Oregon Ducks to a come-from-behind 70-69 win over Washington State on Thursday night in a women's basketball game at Bohler Gym.
Center Camille Thompson and guard Susie Jarosch each scored 16 to lead the Cougars (1-4, 6-8) in the Pacific-10 Conference game. Oregon improved to 2-2 and 8-5.
Sporcich finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but said she wasn't the ideal Duck to be at the foul line with the game in the balance.
''I wasn't having one of my best games,'' the senior from Pasco sa
id.
OREGON (70) Debbie Sporcich 6-15 3-4 15, Jessica Schutt 5-11 2-3 14, Sara Wilson 5-7 6-8 16, Cindie Edamura 1-5 0-0 2, Missy Croshaw 3-10 0-0 8, Karen Healea 3-7 2-2 10, Debbie Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Jenny Sandvold 0-0 0-0 0, Sandie Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Arianne Boyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 16-21 70.
WASHINGTON STATE (69) Jenni Ruff 4-9 3-4 12, Amy Saneholtz 2-5 0-0 4, Camille Thompson 8-16 0-0 16, Susie Jarosch 4-8 4-4 16, Kelli Kronberger 5-9 0-0 13, Kireen Ellis 3-7 0-1 6, Dawn Gronewoller 1-2 0-0 2, Kristin Erickson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 7-9 69.
Halftime score Washington State 37, Oregon 28. 3-point goals Schutt 2, Croshaw 2, Healea 2, Ruff 1, Jarosch 4, Kronberger 3. Fouled out Saneholtz, Jarosch. Total fouls Oregon 14, WSU 20. Technical fouls none. Att. 622.