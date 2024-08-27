Two newcomers are among the seven who have filed as candidates for Nez Perce County offices so far.
They are LaFawn Hamm and Samuel E. Poleson, both of whom are seeking the position of county commissioner from District 1. Hamm is seeking the Democratic nomination, while Poleson is a Republican.
Democr
at Ervin W. Hill now occupies the position. He has said he will seek re-election, but hasn't filed yet.
Incumbents who have filed so far are:
*Larry R. Vincent of Culdesac, a Democrat, commissioner for District 3. His campaign treasurer is Betty M. Vincent.
*Betty J. Wilsey, clerk/auditor, Democrat. Her treasurer is Lewiston lawyer Kent Merica.
*Daniel J. Anderson, assessor, Democrat. His
treasurer is Dorothy Anderson.
*Rena M. Crisp, treasure
r, Democrat. Her treasurer is retired banker Irwin A. Caulfield.
*Bill A. Andersen, coroner, Democrat. His treasurer is Barbara L. Andersen.
Hamm's treasurer is former Lewiston City Council member Robert N. Wing, while Poleson's treasurer is Tom White of White & Associates, a sal
es managing business.
Primary elections will be May 24, while general elections will be in November.
The filing deadline is Friday.