Two newcomers are among the seven who have filed as candidates for Nez Perce County offices so far.

They are LaFawn Hamm and Samuel E. Poleson, both of whom are seeking the position of county commissioner from District 1. Hamm is seeking the Democratic nomination, while Poleson is a Republican.

Democr

at Ervin W. Hill now occupies the position. He has said he will seek re-election, but hasn't filed yet.

Incumbents who have filed so far are:

*Larry R. Vincent of Culdesac, a Democrat, commissioner for District 3. His campaign treasurer is Betty M. Vincent.

*Betty J. Wilsey, clerk/auditor, Democrat. Her treasurer is Lewiston lawyer Kent Merica.

*Daniel J. Anderson, assessor, Democrat. His