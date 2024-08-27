Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesMay 15, 1994

Lorraine Nelson

Taxable retail sales were up during the 1993 holiday season in Asotin, Whitman and Garfield counties, according to the Washington state Department of Revenue's preliminary tabulations for the fourth quarter.

People in all three counties spent more money at eating/drinking establishments, while those in Asotin and Whitman counties spent less at their grocery stores than they did for the comparable quarter the previous year.

Garfield County residents spent more at their groceries.

Washington's results, which cover the period from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, were released earlier this month.

Idaho's fourth-quarter results were released in February and showed sales also were up in the five north central Idaho counties: Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewis and Idaho.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In Asotin County, people spent about double at clothi

ng outlets, but less at the local motels and less on furniture. The increase in Asotin County's clothing sales, according to the preliminary figures for the fourth quarter, comprised the single largest increase in taxable sales in the three-county area.

In Garfield County, taxable sales were up $698,251, or more than 20 percent for the quarter, while in Whitman County the difference was much smaller, for a sales increase of $628,293, or 1 percent.

Taxable sales in Asotin County jumped $5.2 million over the previous year, or about 20 percent.

The taxable retail sales are reported by industry for retail trade, services, contracting, manufacturing, transportation/communications/utilities, wholesaling, finance/insurance/real estate and other.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy