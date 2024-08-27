Cowboy poet Waddie Mitchell calls Fisher "the best thing to happen to Western music in a long time." Her concerts are noted for her storytelling through song, humor and history.

Born in California's San Joaquin Valley, Fisher grew up in a farming family, but between school and singing performances with her two sisters, she found a way to have horses, and 4-H and FFA honors followed her throughout her school years.

While studying equine science at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, she rode young horses for her customers and became known as a good horse show "catch rider." She rode her way through college, with top honors at intercollegiate and quarter horse shows. Meanwhile, she was earning horse show entry money singing big band standards in a dance orchestra.

Fisher's first CD, "Tumbleweed Letters" (1999), reached Monterey Cowboy Poetry and Music Festival director Gary Brown in late 2003. He shared Fisher's music with other promoters and before long Fisher shifted to music full time as her profession. She now performs at major festivals and concert venues of all sizes across the United States.

Last year, the Western Music Association awarded Fisher Song of the Year, Female Performer of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. She was the first woman to be named Entertainer of the Year by the organization. Since 2005, she has earned 10 top awards from WMA.

Artisans at the Dahmen Barn is a nonprofit creativity center in the big white barn behind the iron wheel fence just off U.S. Highway 195 here. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For information, call (509) 229-3414.