MOSCOW In Saturday's battle of two dominant girls' high school basketball teams with a combined 31-1 record, the Coeur d'Alene Vikings broke open a close contest in the closing moments to defeat the Moscow Bears 66-50 in a non-league contest a

t Bear Den.

Class A-2 Moscow, ranked fourth in the state poll that covers all classifications, suffered only its second loss in 16 games, while the Class A-1 Vikings, ranked No. 1, improved to 18-0.

Trailing by only six points with two minutes to go, the Bears resorted to full-court pressure only to have the Vikings convert easy baskets off the fastbreak and hit a number of foul shots.

For Moscow's Heather Owen, it was a night to remember despite the setback. Owen's 25 points not only were a game high, but it gave

her 1,075 career points, which broke the previous school mark of 1,056 set by Andrea Lloyd.

''Heather played a great game for us,'' said Moscow coac

h Sally Greene. ''She was the only one who kept us in the game in the fourth quarter.''

Unfortunately for the Bears, Jennifer Kerns also had a big fourth quarter for Coeur d'Alene. She finished with 19 points, but 16 of those came in the final eight minutes.

''Coeur d'Alene is a great and solid ballclub, but I think we could have played better,'' Greene said. ''As for effort, we had plenty of that, and I'm real proud of the way our girls performed.''

Samantha Spink, who led the Vikings with

22 points, collected 14 of those in the second half.

''We had a rough third quarter,'' Greene said. ''We neve

r got into our offensive flow of things in the third and fourth quarters.''

COEUR D'ALENE (66) Stacey Frei 3 0-0 6, Samantha Spink 11 0-0 22, Jennifer Kerns 6 4-7 19, Jamie Coles 1 0-0 3, Shannon Rig

gs 1 0

-0 2, Melissa Dodge 4 0-1 8, Nicole Nipp 2 0-0 4, Natalie Pelford 1 0-1 2. Totals 29 4-9 66.

MOSCOW (50) Kelli Johnson 5 0-0 13, Erika Gordon 0 0-0 0, Tara Richards 0 0-0 0, Gracanne Keohohou 1 0-0 2, Tiffany Richards 3 1-1 7, Heather Owen 12 1-2 25, Kim Gibson 1 1-4 3, Jayme Strong 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-7 50.

Coeur d'Alene9 17 16 2466 Moscow10 15 11 1450 Total fouls Coeur d'Alene 13, Moscow 16. Fouled out Gibson. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Kerns 3, Coles, Johnson.

JV score Moscow 50, Coeur d'Alene 22.

Pullman 41, Clarkston 25

Led by Melissa Schlettert's 12 points and six assists and Stacy McDonald's nine points and 12 rebounds, visiting Pullman disposed of Clarkston 41-25 in a Frontier League contest.

''They didn't let us get into anything offensively,'' Clarkston coach Len Kelly said. ''They controlled the tempo.''

Clarkston was cold from the field throughout the game, converting on only 9 of 45 attempts.

Pullman improves to 3-1 in league and 8-5 overall, while Clarkston drops to 2-2 and 3-9.

PULLMAN (41) Jenny Linehan 0 0-0 0, Molly Fisher 0 0-0 0, Melissa Schlettert 7 0-0 14, Kristi Pirnique 1 0-0 2, April Walter 2 0-0 6, Katie Werner 1 0-0 2, Nina Garza 2 2-2 6, Kate Dannenberg 1 0-0

2, Stacy McDonald 3 3-6 9. Totals 17 5-9 41.

CLARKSTON (25)

Randi Knopes 1 0-0 2, Summer Budde 1 0-0 2, Wendy Fuller 3 4-4 10, Rhonda Broemmeling 0 0-0 0, Crystal Poskey 2 0-0 4, Bethany Newbry 0 0-0 0, Marissa Craig 0 0-0 0, Brandy Flowers 2 1-1 5, Krissy Burt 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 7-9 25.

Pullman8 16 11 641 Clarkston8 9 2 625 Total fouls Pullman 11, Clarkston 13. Fouled out None. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Walter 2.

JV score Pullman 40, Clarkston 32.

Lewiston

56, Post Falls 46

POST FALLS Lewiston made the most of its trips to the free throw line as the Bengals pulled away from Post Falls 56-46 in a close Inland Empire League contest.

With the Bengals protecting a 43-35 lead entering the fourth quarter, Lewiston coach Pat Zink ordered his team into a spread offense that forced the Trojans to foul late in the contest.

Lewiston responded by sinking 13 of 20 foul shots to help the Bengals improve to 3-2 in IEL play and 10-7 overall. Post Falls fell to 0-5 and 6-11.

''It was a realy good game and it could have gone either way at any time,'' Zink said. ''Our free throw shooting was the difference.''

Andrea Gomez led a balanced Lewiston scoring attack with 13 points.

LEWISTON (56) Jolene Acord 3 2-4 8, Kim Frei 2 6-8 10, Sarah Couch 1 0-0 2, Kari Harris 6 3-4 17, Deanna Schwandt

0 0-0 0, Michelle Wim

er 0 2-2 2, Andrea Gomez 6 0-2 13, Heather Asker 0 0-0 0, Holly Seubert 0 0-0 0, Sid Schraufnagel 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 13-20 56.

POST FALLS (46) Christi Goodwin 0 0-0 0, Christina Finney 0 0-0 0, Heidi Umthum 3 0-0 7, Jessica Frochlich

0 0-0 0, Tracy Mash 3 0-0 6, Lindy Westlake 3 2-2 9, Ann Shepherd 7 0-0 14, Julena Cole 0 0-0 0, Tara Thompson 2 0-0 4, Whitney Byxbee 2 2-4 6. Totals 20 4-6 46.

Lewiston10 18 15 1356 Post Falls14 8 13 1146 Total fouls Lewiston 11, Post Falls 18. Fouled out None. Technical fouls Post Falls bench. Three-point goals Harris 2, Gomez, Umthum, Westlake.

JV score Post Falls 41, Lewiston 37.

Gar-Pal 71, L-W 42

PALOUSE Garfield-Palouse reserve Bree Roper sparked her team with 12 points as the Vikings stayed undefeated with a 71-42 win over LaCrosse-Washtucna in a Whitman County League.

The Vikings move to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in league. Tiffany Coles paced all Vikings' scorers with 18 points.

Kelli Bruce led Lacrosse-Washtucna (0-4, 3-10) with 18 points.

LACROSSE-WASHTUCNA (42) Jessica Daniels 0 0-0 0, Natalie Honn 0 2-3 2, Kelli Bruce 6 6-14 18, Christy Rouleau 3 3-5 9, Gina Smith 0 2-2 2, Stacie Baumann 0 1-

2 1, Deborah Bay 1 0-0 2, Katie Gordon 3 2-3 8. Totals 13 16-29 42.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (71) Michelle Kennedy 5 2-2 13, Amy Hill 3 0-0 6, Tiffany Coles 8 0-3 18, Stacy Thurston 1 5-8 7, Cindy Main 0 0-0 0, Nickie Brown 1 0-0 2, Sarah Pfaff 4 0-0 8, Kasey Pfaff 2 0-1 4, Bree Roper 5 2-2 12. Totals 29 9-16 71.

Lac

rosse-Washtucna5 17 7 1342 Garfield-Palouse14 28 9 2071 Total fouls Lacrosse-Washtucna 18, Garfield-Palouse 25. Fouled out Kennedy. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals

Kennedy, Coles 3.