MOSCOW In Saturday's battle of two dominant girls' high school basketball teams with a combined 31-1 record, the Coeur d'Alene Vikings broke open a close contest in the closing moments to defeat the Moscow Bears 66-50 in a non-league contest a
t Bear Den.
Class A-2 Moscow, ranked fourth in the state poll that covers all classifications, suffered only its second loss in 16 games, while the Class A-1 Vikings, ranked No. 1, improved to 18-0.
Trailing by only six points with two minutes to go, the Bears resorted to full-court pressure only to have the Vikings convert easy baskets off the fastbreak and hit a number of foul shots.
For Moscow's Heather Owen, it was a night to remember despite the setback. Owen's 25 points not only were a game high, but it gave
her 1,075 career points, which broke the previous school mark of 1,056 set by Andrea Lloyd.
''Heather played a great game for us,'' said Moscow coac
h Sally Greene. ''She was the only one who kept us in the game in the fourth quarter.''
Unfortunately for the Bears, Jennifer Kerns also had a big fourth quarter for Coeur d'Alene. She finished with 19 points, but 16 of those came in the final eight minutes.
''Coeur d'Alene is a great and solid ballclub, but I think we could have played better,'' Greene said. ''As for effort, we had plenty of that, and I'm real proud of the way our girls performed.''
Samantha Spink, who led the Vikings with
22 points, collected 14 of those in the second half.
''We had a rough third quarter,'' Greene said. ''We neve
r got into our offensive flow of things in the third and fourth quarters.''
COEUR D'ALENE (66) Stacey Frei 3 0-0 6, Samantha Spink 11 0-0 22, Jennifer Kerns 6 4-7 19, Jamie Coles 1 0-0 3, Shannon Rig
gs 1 0
-0 2, Melissa Dodge 4 0-1 8, Nicole Nipp 2 0-0 4, Natalie Pelford 1 0-1 2. Totals 29 4-9 66.
MOSCOW (50) Kelli Johnson 5 0-0 13, Erika Gordon 0 0-0 0, Tara Richards 0 0-0 0, Gracanne Keohohou 1 0-0 2, Tiffany Richards 3 1-1 7, Heather Owen 12 1-2 25, Kim Gibson 1 1-4 3, Jayme Strong 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-7 50.
Coeur d'Alene9 17 16 2466 Moscow10 15 11 1450 Total fouls Coeur d'Alene 13, Moscow 16. Fouled out Gibson. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Kerns 3, Coles, Johnson.
JV score Moscow 50, Coeur d'Alene 22.
Pullman 41, Clarkston 25
Led by Melissa Schlettert's 12 points and six assists and Stacy McDonald's nine points and 12 rebounds, visiting Pullman disposed of Clarkston 41-25 in a Frontier League contest.
''They didn't let us get into anything offensively,'' Clarkston coach Len Kelly said. ''They controlled the tempo.''
Clarkston was cold from the field throughout the game, converting on only 9 of 45 attempts.
Pullman improves to 3-1 in league and 8-5 overall, while Clarkston drops to 2-2 and 3-9.
PULLMAN (41) Jenny Linehan 0 0-0 0, Molly Fisher 0 0-0 0, Melissa Schlettert 7 0-0 14, Kristi Pirnique 1 0-0 2, April Walter 2 0-0 6, Katie Werner 1 0-0 2, Nina Garza 2 2-2 6, Kate Dannenberg 1 0-0
2, Stacy McDonald 3 3-6 9. Totals 17 5-9 41.
CLARKSTON (25)
Randi Knopes 1 0-0 2, Summer Budde 1 0-0 2, Wendy Fuller 3 4-4 10, Rhonda Broemmeling 0 0-0 0, Crystal Poskey 2 0-0 4, Bethany Newbry 0 0-0 0, Marissa Craig 0 0-0 0, Brandy Flowers 2 1-1 5, Krissy Burt 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 7-9 25.
Pullman8 16 11 641 Clarkston8 9 2 625 Total fouls Pullman 11, Clarkston 13. Fouled out None. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Walter 2.
JV score Pullman 40, Clarkston 32.
Lewiston
56, Post Falls 46
POST FALLS Lewiston made the most of its trips to the free throw line as the Bengals pulled away from Post Falls 56-46 in a close Inland Empire League contest.
With the Bengals protecting a 43-35 lead entering the fourth quarter, Lewiston coach Pat Zink ordered his team into a spread offense that forced the Trojans to foul late in the contest.
Lewiston responded by sinking 13 of 20 foul shots to help the Bengals improve to 3-2 in IEL play and 10-7 overall. Post Falls fell to 0-5 and 6-11.
''It was a realy good game and it could have gone either way at any time,'' Zink said. ''Our free throw shooting was the difference.''
Andrea Gomez led a balanced Lewiston scoring attack with 13 points.
LEWISTON (56) Jolene Acord 3 2-4 8, Kim Frei 2 6-8 10, Sarah Couch 1 0-0 2, Kari Harris 6 3-4 17, Deanna Schwandt
0 0-0 0, Michelle Wim
er 0 2-2 2, Andrea Gomez 6 0-2 13, Heather Asker 0 0-0 0, Holly Seubert 0 0-0 0, Sid Schraufnagel 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 13-20 56.
POST FALLS (46) Christi Goodwin 0 0-0 0, Christina Finney 0 0-0 0, Heidi Umthum 3 0-0 7, Jessica Frochlich
0 0-0 0, Tracy Mash 3 0-0 6, Lindy Westlake 3 2-2 9, Ann Shepherd 7 0-0 14, Julena Cole 0 0-0 0, Tara Thompson 2 0-0 4, Whitney Byxbee 2 2-4 6. Totals 20 4-6 46.
Lewiston10 18 15 1356 Post Falls14 8 13 1146 Total fouls Lewiston 11, Post Falls 18. Fouled out None. Technical fouls Post Falls bench. Three-point goals Harris 2, Gomez, Umthum, Westlake.
JV score Post Falls 41, Lewiston 37.
Gar-Pal 71, L-W 42
PALOUSE Garfield-Palouse reserve Bree Roper sparked her team with 12 points as the Vikings stayed undefeated with a 71-42 win over LaCrosse-Washtucna in a Whitman County League.
The Vikings move to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in league. Tiffany Coles paced all Vikings' scorers with 18 points.
Kelli Bruce led Lacrosse-Washtucna (0-4, 3-10) with 18 points.
LACROSSE-WASHTUCNA (42) Jessica Daniels 0 0-0 0, Natalie Honn 0 2-3 2, Kelli Bruce 6 6-14 18, Christy Rouleau 3 3-5 9, Gina Smith 0 2-2 2, Stacie Baumann 0 1-
2 1, Deborah Bay 1 0-0 2, Katie Gordon 3 2-3 8. Totals 13 16-29 42.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (71) Michelle Kennedy 5 2-2 13, Amy Hill 3 0-0 6, Tiffany Coles 8 0-3 18, Stacy Thurston 1 5-8 7, Cindy Main 0 0-0 0, Nickie Brown 1 0-0 2, Sarah Pfaff 4 0-0 8, Kasey Pfaff 2 0-1 4, Bree Roper 5 2-2 12. Totals 29 9-16 71.
Lac
rosse-Washtucna5 17 7 1342 Garfield-Palouse14 28 9 2071 Total fouls Lacrosse-Washtucna 18, Garfield-Palouse 25. Fouled out Kennedy. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals
Kennedy, Coles 3.
JV score Garfield-Palouse def. LaCrosse-Washtucna (score unavailable).
Asotin 83, Prescott 18
ASOTIN Monica Eggleston scored 21 points and Heather Faught added 15 to lead Asotin to a 83-18 romp over Prescott in a Blue Mountain League contest.
''All our girls contributed and everybody scored,'' Asotin coach Rick Wilcox said.
The Panthers held Prescott scoreless in the final quarter.
Asotin improves to 3-1 in league play and 9-2 overall with the win.
PRESCOTT (18) Amber Johnson 0 1-2 1, Carina King 0 0-0 0, Stacey Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Angie Bergstrom 1 0-0 2, Gracie Valle 0 0-0 0, Sangeeta Broetje 1 3-4 5, Angela Tollstrup 0 0-0 0, Carrie Daniel 1 3-4 5, Olivia Valle 0 0-0 0, Dani Jo Wolfe 1 3-4 5. Totals 4 10-14 18.
ASOTIN (83) Lacey Jones 0 2-4 2, Heather Faught 7 0-0 15, Suzy Holland 0 1-2 1, Tenneil Wilcox 1 2-4 4, Monica Eggleston 10 1-3 21, Beth Lisenbee 3 1-2 7, Amanda Reeves 4 0-0 9, Holly Smith 4 3-4 11, Stephanie Blankinship 1 0-0 3, Paige Meshishnek 0 2-4 2, Rayna Uptmor 2 0-0 4, Katie Grieve 1 1-2 3. Totals 33 13-25 83.
Prescott4 8 6 018 Asotin20 18 18 2683 Total fouls Prescott 22, Asotin 16. Fouled out Bergstrom. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Blankinship, Reeves, Faught.
Colfax 66, Freeman 46
COLFAX Tracy Tribbett helped Colfax erase an early deficit with seven second-quarter points as the Bulldogs
went on to a 66-46 win over Freeman in Northeast A League action.
Tribbett scored seven of her nine points in the second period as the Bulldogs wiped out a 12-8 Freeman lead to take a commanding 36-22 halftime lead.
Colfax's Marie Kackman finished with 21 points while teammate Rachel Blevins added 16 points and 10 rebounds in helping the Bulldogs stay unbeaten in league with a 9-0 record and 11-2 overall.
Freeman is 4-5
in league, 4-8 overall.
FREEMAN (46) Mackie Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Jennifer Wilkerson 0 0-0 0, Heidi Dahmen 0 0-0 0, Katie Hyndman 0 0-1 0, Sheri Pake 0 0-0 0, Misty Stark 3 4-6 11, Jori Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Rachel Boston 1 0-0 2, Ramona Lazanis 6 1-3 13, Melissa Boston 9 2-6 20, Shanna Gazaway 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 7-17 46.
COLFAX (66) Kelli Gigray 0-0 0, Alison Harder 1 0-0 2, Rachel Blevins 6 4-5 16, Angie Hall 3 2-2 8, Erin McGreevy 1 0-0 2, Tracy Tribbett 3 2-4 9, Shawnda Cocking 1 0-0 2, Jami Pierson 3 0-0 6, Marie Kackman 8 4-7 21, Brooke Beins 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 12-18 66.
Freeman12 10 9 1546 Colfax8 28 13 1766 Total fouls Freeman 18, Colfax 19. Fouled out None. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Stark, Tribbet, Kackman.
JV score Colfax 49, Freeman 32.
Kendrick 57, Nezperce 41
NEZPERCE Aundi Howerton scored 18 points, distrib
uted 11 assists and snared four steals as Kendrick knocked off Nezperce 57-41 in a Whitepine League game.
The Indians, 3-7 in lea
gue, 5-12 overall, were led by Carrie Albers and Brandi Syron, who scored 14 and 10 points, re
spectively.
Deanna Carter had eight rebounds for the Tigers, who improve to 9-3 and 12-5.
KENDRICK (57) Aundi Howerton 7 3-4 18, Deanna Carter 0 1-4 1, Leslie Hutcheson 1 0-0 2, Syrina Groseclose 1 0-0 2, Jessica Bunch 0 0-0 0, Amy Pinson 0 0-0 0, Bethany Eckroth 0 0-0 0, Ferris Dudunake 6 6-9 19, Janel Silflow 3 1-2 7, Rachele Eberhardt 1 2-2 4, Alyssa Heier 1 2-2 4, Lindsay Groseclose 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-23 57.
NEZPERCE (41) Dione Tomevi 2 0-1 4, Amanda Lux 0 0-0 0, Carrie Albers 5 4-8 14, Jaime Crea 1 0-0 2, Andrea McLeod 0 0-0 0, Sheri Lustig 2 1-2 5, Brandi Syron 5 0-1 10, Ralyn Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, Stephanie Luke 1 0-1 2. Totals 18 5-13 41.
Kendrick12 14 12 1957 Nezperce8 10 10 1341 Total fouls Kendrick 19, Nezperce 19. Fouled out Tomevi, Albers. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Howerton, Dudunake.
JV score Nezperce 43, Kendrick 31.
SRHS 70, Midvale 46
RIGGINS Angela Wilson scored 24 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Salmon River rolled over Midvale 70-46 in a Long Pin Conference contest.
Joanne Hays grabbed 13 rebounds for the Savages and Holly Tumelson had 10 as SRHS outrebounded Midvale 55-30.
The Savages outscored the Rangers 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 35-21 halftime lead.
Salmon River improves
to 11-1 in league and 13-5 overall, while the Rangers fall to 6-6 and 8-6.
MIDVALE (46) Corrie Jessup 4 1-4 9, Tina Mallory 3 0-0 6, Angela Warren 1 1-2 3, Leslie Rose 0 0-0 0, Jamie
Dunn 8 0-0 17, Yukiyo Katgiri 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Denny 5 1-2 11. Totals 21 3-8 46.
SALMON RIVER (70) Kim Daude 2 0-0 4, Holly Tumelson 6 0
-2 12, Joanne Hays 5 1-2 11, Joni Sabasko 0 0-0 0, Michelle Damon 2 2-2 8, Rachel Taylor 0 0-0 0, Angela Wilson 11 2-3 24, Melissa Herman 3 1-3 7, Heather Jacobs 0 0-0 0, Nat
asha Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Jamie Howard 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 6-12 70.
Midvale13 8 16 946 Sal
mon River19 16 14 2170 Total fouls Midvale 14, SRHS 11. Fouled out Denny. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Dunn, Damon 2.
Pomeroy 56, Waitsburg 43
POMEROY Keyed by a 17-3 first-quarter lead, Pomeroy survived a late Waitsburg charge for a 56-43 victory in Blue Mountain League play.
Waitsburg outscored the Pirates 20-12 in the final quarter after initiating a press defense. Pomeroy coach Steve Sharp said he was impressed with his team's poise in handling the Cardinals' pressure.
Rachel Ruchert had 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Pirates while Carrie Low added 10 points and five rebounds as Pomeroy evened its league record at 2-2 and pushed its overall mark to 9-4.
WAITSBURG (43)
Shannon Wyatt 5 1-2 13, Jenny Rickman 5 1-2 11, Jocelyn Leid 1 1-2 3, Stacy Thomas 0 0-0 0, Diane Canover 3 0-0 6, Andrea Jacoy 1 0-0 2, Renee Scott 2 1-4 6, Becca Stokes 1 0-0 2, Kaylyn Trent 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-10 43.
POMEROY (56) Rachel Ruchert 7 3-5 19, Tammi Young 4 0-0 8, Debra Emerson 1 2-2 4, Jackie Gingerich 2 1-2 5, Carrie Low 5 0-2 10, Staci Sharp 1 0-0 2, Jean Geiger 0 0-0 0, Brooke Warren 2 0-0 4, Mindy John 1 0-0 2, Nettie Heytvelt 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-11 56.
Waitsburg3 7 13 2043 Pomeroy17 14 13 1256 Total fouls Waitsburg 15, Pomeroy 12. Fouled out Leid. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Wyatt 2, Scott, Ruchert 2.
JV score Pomeroy 61, Waitsburg 16.
Game cancelled
Saturday's Timberline-Kootenai non-league basketball game was canceled because of Kootenai coach Gisele Magnuson's illness. No makeup date has been set.